Kareena Kapoor Khan’s yoga trainer suggests simple stretches to relieve neck pain

Bad posture while working, reading, walking, and even talking on the phone can lead to neck and back pain. While improving one’s posture is of utmost importance, there are also some simple stretches that, if done regularly, can help provide relief.

​🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

Why is stretching important?

Regular neck strain can lead to chronic neck issues in the future, experts say. Hence, it is important to keep the neck supple and strong with daily stretches that can relieve any strain owing to tensed, tight muscles.

As such, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s fitness trainer, Rupal Sidhpura Faria, took to Instagram to demonstrate some stretches that can help.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rupal Sidhpura Faria (@rupal_sidh)

“Here are a few exercises for strengthening your neck and relieving yourself of the pain due to a desk job, spondylitis, just a weak neck, disc prolapse or nerve pinch,” said Faria in an Instagram post.

Gomukhasana stretch, single hand and both hands

According to Faria, Gomukhasana stretches can lengthen the spine and relieve tightened shoulder muscles that, in turn, will relieve neck strain.

Tricep and trap stretch

It is considered an ideal exercise to open the neck and back muscles of the body.

Head to hand and vice versa push is a strength-and-resistance exercise. Hold for 20 seconds, three times each.

These simple stretches can be done while sitting on your couch multiple times during the day. These exercises will help one feel energetic and improve their focus while relieving tensed muscles.

Keep the moves slow and steady for better results.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!