‘I made Kareena do this as well’: Yoga trainer on practising 30-60-90-108 Surya Namaskars

Yoga trainer Rupal Sidh recently shared a few tips for fat loss, noting the benefits of practising Surya Namaskar and gradually increasing the number each weekend. “An exercise you can do every weekend when weight training is 30-60-90-108 Surya Namaskars. This is something I made some of my clients do for weight loss. I made Kareena Kapoor Khan do this as well, where she would do 50 Surya Namaskars in one go and then 108. It helped her. She pumped her muscles while doing yoga, and she made sure that she was hydrated enough,” Sidh said in an Instagram video.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Additionally, she mentioned:

*10K steps every day

*6 small meals every day to increase your metabolism so that you can lose fat faster

*Build muscle with weight training. Start lifting heavy, but gradually

*Have at least 3 litres of water every day

*Fat first in the morning

*Get at least 45 minutes of yoga/workout every day

*Walk after each meal

*Eat small portions

*Sleep at least 8 hours

Should people gradually increase their count every weekend to reach the traditional milestone of 108?

From a clinical fitness perspective, consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal said that Surya Namaskar is a full-body movement sequence that combines strength, mobility, flexibility, balance, and cardiovascular endurance. “Completing 108 rounds is often considered a physical and mental challenge rather than a daily fitness requirement,” said Goyal.

The idea of gradually increasing the count is actually a sensible approach. “Just like running or strength training, the body needs time to adapt to repetitive movement. Increasing from 30 to 60, then 90, and finally 108 Surya Namaskars over days can help improve muscular endurance, joint tolerance, and cardiovascular capacity while reducing the risk of overuse injuries,” said Goyal.

Do you do Surya Namaskars? (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Do you do Surya Namaskars? (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

However, progression should depend on individual fitness levels, age, recovery capacity, and technique quality, she asserted. “For someone who comfortably performs 20–30 Surya Namaskars with proper form, adding a few extra rounds every week may be reasonable. But for beginners, jumping to high numbers too quickly can lead to wrist pain, shoulder strain, lower back discomfort, or excessive fatigue,” noted Goyal.

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One Surya Namaskar engages multiple muscle groups including the shoulders, chest, back, core, glutes, and legs. “Repeating it over 100 times can place a substantial load on the joints and muscles, making recovery an important consideration,” said Goyal.

From a clinical standpoint, the goal should not be the number itself. Goyal noted that research shows that consistency and proper technique provide more benefits than chasing extreme volumes. “For many people, 12–24 quality rounds performed regularly may deliver excellent fitness benefits without the physical stress of very high repetitions,” said Goyal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rupal Sidhpura Faria | Yoga & Travel (@rupal_sidh)

If someone wishes to complete 108 Surya Namaskars, a gradual progression could look like:

Week 1–2: 24–30 rounds

Week 3–4: 40–50 rounds

Week 5–6: 60–75 rounds

Week 7–8: 90+ rounds

“Then attempt 108 when recovery and technique remain strong,” Goyal said.

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What this trend highlights is that fitness challenges should be approached like training, not testing.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.