‘Warrioress’: Kareena Kapoor Khan practices Virabhadrasana; trainer shares why you should too

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a yoga and fitness enthusiast; her social media is proof. She is also regularly seen acing advanced yoga poses. As such, we recently spotted the actor performing the Warrior pose or Virabhadrasana

Explaining that Virabhadrasana, named after a mythical warrior Virabhadra, represents a sequence of powerful asanas that open up the body, Parwani said, “Each of the four main poses represents the sequence of his battle against his opponent, including his creation, battle, victory, then peace – the Warrior 1, 2, 3 and reverse warrior.”

As per mythology, Virabhadra was a character created by Lord Shiva. It was believed to have a thousand arms and hair and eyes made from fire, to destroy an enemy.

The standing asanas improve focus, strength, flexibility, and resilience, said Parwani.

If you are a beginner, here are some tips to keep in mind before practicing the sequence of poses.

*If you have chronic spinal issues, consult a doctor before beginning practice.

*If you have neck problems, you should not look up at your hands after you stretch them.

*If you suffer from knee pain or have arthritis, you can use the support of a wall to do the asanas.

*Pregnant women are said to benefit from the asana in the second and third trimester provided they have been practicing yoga under guidance, and with doctor’s permission.

*People with high blood pressure, heart issues should avoid this practice.

