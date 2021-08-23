‘Getting there each day at a time’: When Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a glimpse of her virtual workouts

August 23, 2021 10:00:02 am
Kareena Kapoor Khan swears by regular workout sessions to stay healthy and achieve her fitness goal. The 40-year-old who gave birth to her second son, Jeh, in February this year often shares glimpses of her workout sessions on Instagram.
Sometime back, the Veere Di Wedding actor took to Instagram Stories to share two videos of her session with trainer Siddharth Singh.
“Getting there each day at a time…with my trainer…Gym time.”
Take a look.
During the online session, Kareena can be seen working on her arms and legs.
While in the first video she could be seen working out with dumbbells, in the second, she was seen doing a cardio exercise.
Her trainer Siddharth also shared the same story on his profile and wrote, “Killing it”.
Apart from gymming, Kareena is also an avid yoga enthusiast.
She also shared photos from her yoga session which includes poses that work on one’s balance, like tree pose.
The actor endorsed yoga during pregnancy as well, and said that along with eating right and in proportion, it is also equally important to workout.
