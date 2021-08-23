scorecardresearch
Monday, August 23, 2021
‘Getting there each day at a time’: When Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a glimpse of her virtual workouts

Kareena Kapoor Khan gives fitness goals and how

New Delhi
August 23, 2021 10:00:02 am
Kareena Kapoor does some exercises at home.

Kareena Kapoor Khan swears by regular workout sessions to stay healthy and achieve her fitness goal. The 40-year-old who gave birth to her second son, Jeh, in February this year often shares glimpses of her workout sessions on Instagram.

ALSO READ |‘Never felt more peaceful’: Kareena Kapoor Khan on why Shavasana is a must after yoga practice

Sometime back, the Veere Di Wedding actor took to Instagram Stories to share two videos of her session with trainer Siddharth Singh.

“Getting there each day at a time…with my trainer…Gym time.”

Take a look.

Kareena Kapoor seen working out at home.

During the online session, Kareena can be seen working on her arms and legs.

ALSO READ |New mom Kareena Kapoor gives a peek into post-pregnancy fitness journey; see pic

While in the first video she could be seen working out with dumbbells, in the second, she was seen doing a cardio exercise.

Her trainer Siddharth also shared the same story on his profile and wrote, “Killing it”.

Kareena Kapoor's trainer Siddharth Singh is mighty impressed.

Apart from gymming, Kareena is also an avid yoga enthusiast.

 

She also shared photos from her yoga session which includes poses that work on one’s balance, like tree pose.

The actor endorsed yoga during pregnancy as well, and said that along with eating right and in proportion, it is also equally important to workout.

