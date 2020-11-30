Have you seen Kareena Kapoor acing antigravity inversion in this throwback picture?

Kareena Kapoor's throwback picture gives us solid fitness vibes. (Source: Anshuka Yoga/Kareena Kapoor/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Fitness is as much about one’s mental strength as it is about physical strength. In fact, to amp up one’s fitness practice, one first needs to make up their minds. If you too have been a pro at yoga on the mat, and have been thinking of upping your fitness game, it is time you try aerial yoga. Considered to be an effective way to push the body to do more, aerial yoga has been a favourite with Bollywood celebrities.

So here’s a throwback picture of actor Kareena Kapoor doing an inverted pose using a hammock that yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani shared to get you started.

Take a look.

“Upside down never looked better. Kareena Kapoor Khan inverting in our flyfit hammock, a throwback from studio times, can’t wait to get back onto the hammocks,” Anshuka wrote on Instagram.

Here’s why aerial yoga is good for you

In aerial yoga, one performs the same poses that they do on a yoga mat, except that you are suspended on a silk hammock which helps provide support. The hammock, which is attached to a ceiling, helps improve flexibility and build strength while allowing the body to ace challenging poses without added pressure on nerve joints, shoulders, head, or spine.

Doing acrobatic yoga poses on the hammocks are also considered an effective way to boost mood, and improve the body’s ability to manage stress.

As per Parwani, “antigravity inversion flushes nutrients and oxygen to the face, increasing blood circulation in the facial capillaries that gives your skin a natural and healthy glow”.

ALSO READ | From Alia Bhatt to Malaika Arora: Know the fitness workout that’s fast becoming B-Town’s favourite

What to wear?

A long-sleeve top and leggings, which are not too loose, are ideal.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd