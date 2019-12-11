Kareena Kapoor Khan doing Surya Namaskar is all the fitness inspiration you need this morning

Doing the Surya Namaskar regularly is beneficial for health. (Photo: therealkareenakapoor/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Doing the Surya Namaskar regularly is beneficial for health. (Photo: therealkareenakapoor/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

If you think fitness is only about going to the gym and working out with weights, think again. In yoga, Surya Namaskar or the 12 salutations to Sun God, is considered as an effective exercise that not only helps to strengthen the back and muscles, but is a full body workout. With its numerous twists and bends, it is said to work all the major muscle groups and organ systems of the body.

Here’s a look at actor Kareena Kapoor Khan acing the Surya Namaskar, as shared on the Instagram account @therealkareenakapoor.

View this post on Instagram 💪💪💪❤❤❤ A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on Sep 1, 2019 at 1:20am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on Sep 21, 2019 at 10:27am PDT

For those who don’t have the time or resources to invest in an elaborate exercise regime, doing the Surya Namaskar daily is a holistic way to stay fit.

Here’s why!

Helps lose weight

Doing the Surya Namaskar at a faster pace than usual is a good cardio exercise that can help in losing weight. The postures help stretch your abdominal muscles causing you to shed pounds around the belly. It also helps in improving the body’s metabolism.

Fights ageing

Surya Namaskar boosts your blood circulation, giving your skin and your face a radiant glow. It also helps in preventing wrinkles and is effective against ageing. The key is to perform this asana on a daily basis to get better results.

Doing the Surya Namaskar daily is a holistic way to stay fit. (Source: Thinkstock Images) Doing the Surya Namaskar daily is a holistic way to stay fit. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Ensures regular menstrual cycle

It helps in regularising menstrual cycle. Perform the asana everyday for getting stronger abdominal muscles and for a less-painful period.

Relieves anxiety

If you perform the Surya Namaskar regularly, you will notice a difference not only in your physical self but also in your mental health. It is considered an effective exercise to help improve memory and the functioning of the nervous system. It also helps you calm down and get rid of anxiety. It normalises the activity of the endocrine glands and is especially beneficial to people with thyroid problems.

Battles sleep issues

Surya Namaskar is known to improve sleeping patterns. It helps calm the mind, giving you a better and more peaceful sleep at night. This also means that you can have more energy throughout the day.

Here’s how to perform it

Though Surya Namaskar can be done at any time of the day, the most appropriate and beneficial time is at sunrise since that is when the sun rays revitalise your body and freshen up your mind.

Pranamasana: Helps to relax and calm both body and mind.

Hastauttanasana: Stretches the chest and abdomen, helps make the body feel energised. It enables full utilisation of lung capacity.

Padahastasana: Massages abdominal organs, improves digestion, stretches the spine, and increases blood flow to the brain. Massages abdominal organs, increases the power of digestion and blood flow to the brain, and stretches the spine. It helps to improve spinal posture, making the spine resilient, straight and flexible.

Ashwa Sanchalanasana: Stretches the quadriceps, hip muscles and spine, stimulates abdominal organs and increases mental power. It is also beneficial for indigestion and constipation.

Parvatasana: Strengthens legs and arms, stretches calf and spine muscles and relieves varicose veins. It reduces flab in the back and waist and also helps relieve symptoms of respiratory disorders like asthma.

Dandasana: Improves posture, strengthens back muscles and spine and stretches shoulders and chest.

After the sixth position, you need to perform the same asanas in the reverse order to reach the starting position. These include:

Ashtanga Namaskara: Develops the chest and strengthens arms and legs.

Bhujangasana: Relieves tension in back and spine and stimulates and expands chest and abdominal organs.

Parvatasana: (same as above)

Ashwa Sanchalanasana: (same as above)

Padahastasana: (same as above)

Hastauttanasana: (same as above)

Pranamasana: (same as above)

Are you game?

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd