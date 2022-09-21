Kareena Kapoor Khan takes a leaf out of Soha Ali Khan’s fitness book with her ball-balancing act

Kareena Kapoor Khan is not new to fitness; the mother-of-two manages to stay in shape and maintain her super-healthy body by doing yoga and Pilates, setting many goals for her fans.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

In fact, besides travel and fashion, her Instagram account is peppered with posts about her workout sessions at home, eating healthy — occasionally binging on favourite foods — and diligently doing lots of asanas that work on the muscles of the body, improve posture, keep you protected from seasonal illnesses, help with belly fat removal and maintain the overall mental and physical health.

ALSO READ | Shilpa Shetty will not let an injury stop her from enjoying her workout routine

It seems that the ‘Laal Singh Chaddha‘ actor has now taken a leaf out of her sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan‘s fitness book to incorporate a specific fitness exercise into her routine.

The 41-year-old recently took to her Instagram stories to offer a glimpse of her latest workout session, in which she was seen in a neon pink sports bra and a pair of black stretchy shorts and sneakers, appearing to pull off a handstand, which is basically a yoga pose that can be done by resting the weight of the body on the hands, while being inverted and stable.

Photo: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan Photo: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan

One can even take the support of another person or an object, such as the wall, in the initial stages to avoid the risk of an injury, until they manage to balance the weight on their own.

Kareena’s story featured the words “Saturday night”, and she also advised people to not forget about keeping the balance. The most interesting part of this pose was that Kareena had managed to actually balance a ball on the back of her head.

Advertisement

A few days ago, Soha Ali Khan had also posted a similar workout routine on her Instagram account, stating she only needs a wall and a ball to stay fit. The actor showed that the simple prop — which is found in almost every house with a child — is great for balance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

“A ball and a wall is all you need,” the author captioned the video, in which she wore a light brown camisole and a pair of stretchy gym pants and sneakers.

She balanced the ball on her nape, while balancing her body weight on her hands. Her feet rested on the wall behind her and the actor held this upside-down pose for a bit.

Would you like to try this pose?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!