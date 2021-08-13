‘Never felt more peaceful’: Kareena Kapoor Khan on why Shavasana is a must after yoga practice

Many celebrities swear by yoga owing to its many benefits, both physical and mental. However, to optimise your yoga efforts, it is equally necessary that the body feels relaxed after a dynamic session. One of the best ways to cool down the body is by doing Shavasana or Savasana, also called the corpse pose. While the pose looks extremely easy, it is one of the most difficult ones to “fully practice”, experts say.

We recently spotted actor and fitness buff Kareena Kapoor Khan unwinding with the asana.

“Never felt more peaceful. Shavasana is a must after every practice,” she said after a session with yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani.

Why should you do it?

According to yoga trainer Shikha Sharma, the pose helps relax the psycho-physiological system together. “It is best when practiced after your yoga session. It helps develop awareness in the body. It calms your mind and senses. Never miss a good Savasana after a dynamic practice to cool down your body,” she told indianexpress.com.

How to do it?

*Spread your legs one to two feet apart in a comfortable position. Keep the toes turned outwards with the heels facing each other.

*Keep the arms a little away from the body. Turn the palms facing upward towards the sky.

*Relax the neck.

*Close your eyes. Focus the attention on the body, breathing normally.

*Then begin focusing on each body part and relaxing it.

How can one ensure effectiveness?

As per Kareena, there are a few things you can do to make sure it goes well.

“Focus on every breath and mentally scan yourself to consciously let go of stress. There is no right or wrong duration,” she mentioned.

As a practice that relaxes one body part at one time, Shavasana is best done after an “effective workout”, said yoga trainer Ira Trivedi. “It conditions the body to release stress and improves your physical and mental well-being. It also promotes spiritual awakening and awareness of higher consciousness. Practitioners should do Shavasana after an effective workout to relax their body and mind,” she told indianexpress.com.