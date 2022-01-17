Kareena Kapoor Khan is ‘back’ to her post-Covid fitness routine; here’s how you can, too

The key to good health lies in being consistent with your fitness routine, one exercise at a time. And if you are taking your first few steps on this journey, here’s some much-needed inspiration from Kareena Kapoor Khan who is back to her fitness routine after recovering from Covid-19.

The actor who was down with the infection in December 2020 has now resumed her yoga sessions, and also walking 10,000 steps every day.

Also on Covid recovery | How to overcome weakness post-Covid? Keep these tips in mind for faster recovery

Take a look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is back to clocking 10K steps (Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram Stories) Kareena Kapoor Khan is back to clocking 10K steps (Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram Stories)

“It’s just getting started,” she captioned an Instagram Story in which she showed that she had already walked 10,321 steps. In another post, she wrote, “Back at my most favourite spot…My yoga mat with my favourite girl…long road ahead but we can do this”.

The Veere Di Wedding actor trains with yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Are you also thinking of getting back to your fitness routine post-Covid?

Rhea Singh Anand, co-founder, Flexnest shared in an earlier interview with indianexpress.com that “there is no one size that fits all”. Each person’s recovery is different and depends on their body, immunity levels, severity of the infection, and the various after-effects. This is the time to go slow and listen to your body. This is when you should relax and give your body the required time to heal and recover, she said.

The first few weeks post recovery are all about regaining lung strength for which breathing exercises are advised. To do so, practice basic exercises like diaphragmic breathing, blowing balloons, or using spirometers. “You should focus on regaining your flexibility and mobility and can indulge in light stretches. Additionally, you can also start walking at a comfortable pace for 10 minutes twice a day,” she said.

The intensity should only be increased post a substantial amount of time and once the body feels right.

Also on Covid recovery | Superfoods you must include in your diet after Covid recovery to avoid complications

In an earlier Instagram post, ayurvedic practitioner Dr Dixa Bhavsar said, “One should start with slow walks, mild stretching and continue with breathwork. Pranayamas are best to practice during and post-Covid. It helps improve immunity and keeps your oxygen levels optimum.”

She also shared a few diet tips.

*Eat only home-cooked, fresh and warm foods.

*Don’t eat raw foods as they’re difficult to digest.

*Avoid sweet fruits. Favour sour over sweet and make sure you eat fruits before 4 pm so you can digest them well.

*Drink herbal teas between meals.

*Favour light (easy to digest food) and also nourishing foods like khichdi with spices.

*Stay hydrated.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!