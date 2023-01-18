scorecardresearch
Kareena Kapoor Khan is a ‘Pilates girl’; here’s proof

Sharing a video on her Instagram Stories, Pilates trainer Namrata Purohit wrote, "Guess, who's back?"

kareenaKareena Kapoor Khan is extremely conscious about her fitness (Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)
Kareena Kapoor Khan has always been consistent with her workouts, even during her pregnancies. As such, she is often seen doing yoga or strength training exercises with various celebrity trainers. But this time, trainer Namrata Purohit shared a glimpse of the Laal Singh Chaddha actor having some fun with Pilates after a gap. Take a look.

Sharing a video of the fitness enthusiast on Instagram Stories, Namrata wrote, “Guess, who’s back?”

kareena kapoor khan Kareena Kapoor Khan resumes Pilates journey (Source: Namrata Purohit/Instagram Stories)

Back in 2018, Purohit had shared a glimpse of Kareena working out on the reformer.

“In sync with #Kareena.. Feet in straps… we are working on our deep stabilisers, our core (including the pelvic floor), adductors, quadriceps as well as glutes and hamstrings! The exercise is relaxing and challenging at the same time!” she said.

Also Read |Celeb fitness: Kangana Ranaut impresses with her ‘controlled, strong moves’

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Namrata Purohit (@namratapurohit)

 

Prior to this, there she had shared yet another photo of Kareena finding her rhythm on the reformer.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Namrata Purohit (@namratapurohit)

According to Namrata, Pilates which focuses on breathing and connecting the entire body, is a “full-body workout that works on all aspects of fitness, increasing strength, flexibility, stability, balance, endurance, coordination, concentration, lean body mass, etc”.

“It can be customised for any body type, any goal, and a person of any age. It can help with rehab if one has an injury and also help prevent injuries in the long run. It works the entire body, inside out, not only training superficial muscles but also deeper and smaller muscles in the body,” she told indianexpress.com in an earlier interaction.

Also Read |Fitness coach shares five benefits ‘men can enjoy in the long run if they practise Pilates’ regularly

What should a practitioner keep in mind?

Experts opine that just like any other training routine, one should not hurry into anything and take the time to build the foundation, learn the basics, and focus on the principles, which helps ensure one gets the optimum benefits out of the practice.

So, when are you starting your Pilates practice?

