‘So graceful’: Kareena Kapoor Khan practices Natarajasana; know why you should too

It needs no retelling that Kareena Kapoor Khan is a yoga enthusiast. She also keeps sharing glimpses of her fitness routine on social media.

This time, the 40-year-old shared a picture in which she can be seen acing a challenging balancing pose — Natarajasana or Lord of Dance pose.

“Presence of mind, body, heart, and soul,” she captioned the post while her yoga trainer, Anshuka Parwani, lauded her efforts, and said: “Beautiful, Bebo…so graceful in her Natarajasana”.

The deep backbend that requires the practitioner to balance on one leg is known open up the chest and help induce a sense of calm.

Dedicated to Lord Shiva, the pose is a great way to build flexibility in the ankles, hips, and legs.

As per practitioners, when practiced with proper form, the pose helps in weight loss and aids metabolism, too.

The stretch may seem simple but it needs regular practice to hold the position with proper form. It is also known to be helpful to improve body posture.

How to do it?

*Stand straight with the legs together.

*Inhale and bend your left knee from the back.

*Exhale, and with your left hand grab your toes as you lift up the leg.

*Your left toe should point towards the ceiling while your right rand should be stretched out at the front.

*Hold for 10 to 15 seconds and release.

Contra-indications

Caution must be exercised if:

*You have suffered from slip disc

*You have Carpal Tunnel Syndrome as the wrists need to be twisted to hold the toes.

