Kareena Kapoor Khan’s latest workout is all the inspiration you need

Right after her pregnancy, Kareena Kapoor Khan embraced Pilates, and since then there’s no looking back. With enviable abs and a toned body, she is someone who gives major fitness goals. Recently, fitness trainer Namrata Purohit shared a video on Instagram, that shows Khan lifting dumbbells to the beat of ‘Aaj Ki Party‘ from her movie Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

In the video, we can see the ladies doing some fun moves.

Apart from being a good core strength training workout, it also helps to tone the arms.

Purohit also shared a video that showed Khan working out with her BFF Malaika Arora. The ladies were seen engaging in various workouts, from basic lunges and squats to training with core stix and reformers.

While most of us are familiar with the advantages of squats and lunges, the reformer can help in building muscular strength, flexibility and maintaining balance. It can also help in reducing back pain and lose inches from the thighs, waist and triceps and gain lean mass. Meanwhile, Core Stix, that are a set of weighted bars with a base, allows one to build upon the usable strength and provide a full-body workout.