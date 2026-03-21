Kareena Kapoor Khan gets into the yoga flow with a ‘Chakrasana and a pout’

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s fitness trainer, Anshuka Parwani, has shared a peek into the Jab We Met actor’s yoga routine, recording all the poses she does regularly to stay fit and healthy. “Yoga flow 🌊 @kareenakapoorkhan 🧘🏻‍♀️ with a chakarasana and a pout 🩷,” she mentioned in the caption of her Instagram post. We reached out to experts to understand their benefits for the body.

Tushar Bisht, wellness and yogic science expert at Veda Rehabilitation and Wellness, explained that Chakrasana, or the wheel pose, is a back-bending yoga posture in which the body arches to resemble a wheel. This pose offers several health benefits, including improved flexibility, strengthened muscles, and an open chest. It also stimulates the endocrine system, enhancing overall vitality.

According to him, there are a few things to keep in mind while doing Chakrasana (wheel pose), such as avoiding it if you have injuries or conditions, i.e., spinal issues, wrist problems, and shoulder injuries; and maintaining proper alignment.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.

Warrior Pose — Virabhadrasana

The warrior pose and its variations, in particular, strengthen the chest, lungs, belly, and groin. It also improves the muscular strength of the posterior muscles, the shoulders, and the arms cumulatively. The asana strengthens the thighs, calves and ankles.

Tree Pose — Vrikshasana

Vrikshasana is a combination of two Sanskrit words, ‘vriksha’ meaning tree and ‘asana’ meaning pose; it is also known as the ‘Tree Pose’. Since this posture involves leg balance, it is advised to perform it near a wall so one can use it to regain balance and avoid falling to the ground.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anshuka Parwani (@anshukayoga)

Dancer’s Pose — Natarajasana

Natarajasana, or Lord of the dance, is a difficult pose that requires practice, dedication and consistency. The pose will stretch your shoulders, chest, hips, and inner thighs and improve body posture.

Previously, Parwani had taken to social media to share a glimpse of the Bollywood actor performing Eka Pada Rajakapotasana, which is known for its numerous health benefits.

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Shruthi Jain, founder of YoniTara Birth, an online yoga and wellness studio, explained that the deep stretch to the hip flexors, thighs, and abdomen can help in flexibility and relieve tension. The posture not only stimulates the abdominal organs, potentially enhancing digestion, but also enhances blood circulation throughout the body, improves posture, strengthens muscles, and aligns the spine,” she had said.

Beyond the physical benefits, this yoga pose promotes mental well-being, too. “It can help release tension and stress that has accumulated within the body by inducing a state of relaxation and a sensation of serenity,” she had added.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.