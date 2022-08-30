‘Killing it with the side plank-tree pose variation’: When Kareena Kapoor Khan set fitness goals

There is no end to learning and becoming better at one’s practice. That is exactly what Kareena Kapoor Khan also believes in, as is reflected in a photograph shared by yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani.

In the picture, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor can be seen doing the side plank-tree pose variation. “Killing it,” wrote Parwani lauding Kareena’s flexibility.

Take a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANSHUKA | Yoga & Wellness (@anshukayoga)

How does the side plank pose help?

According to Parwani, it helps strengthen the core, arms, and also improves the sense of balance and coordination.

She also shared the mantra to ace difficult or challenging asanas. “This one is really challenging, but not impossible to achieve with the right direction and practice. Balance, breath, concentration and focus — keep these words in mind and you can never go wrong with your yoga asanas,” she added.

She further mentioned that one needs to be consistent. “The key is to practice, and watch the magic!” she added.

Previously, too, Kareena has proven her love for fitness by acing challenging yoga asanas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANSHUKA | Yoga & Wellness (@anshukayoga)

The 41-year-old was also seen doing Natarajasana or Lord of Dance pose, and Virbhadrasana or warrior poses with ease.

Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!