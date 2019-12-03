Kareena Kapoor’s diet for Chandigarh Mein song revealed; here’s the ‘Good Newwz’

Kareena Kapoor Khan is all for eating local. Here’s how. (Photo: Kareena Kapoor/Instagram) Kareena Kapoor Khan is all for eating local. Here’s how. (Photo: Kareena Kapoor/Instagram)

Have you seen actor Kareena Kapoor Khan grooving in the new song Dila De Ghar Bana De Ghar Chandigarh Mein from the upcoming film Good Newwz? The song, where Khan can be seen dazzling in a variety of party dresses is sure to make you wonder how she maintains herself. Revealing the secret behind her “sizzle on screen”, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shared a post on Instagram which read, “Every time you watch her sizzle on screen, and if you have wondered khaati kya hai, here’s what it is. The exact meal plan that she was on a week before the shoot of the song – Dila do ghar Chandigarh mein.”

Diwekar shared how Khan ate eight times a day for a week before the shoot of the song. Here’s what she ate.

Meal one comprised soaked black raisins with kesar (saffron) on waking up, breakfast comprised parantha with chutney, mid-meal comprised coconut water with a pinch of sabja seeds which helps get rid of bloating followed by lunch of curd rice and papad. Another mid-meal comprised walnut and cheese followed by an evening meal of banana shake; dinner comprised khichdi and dahi or Suran tikki and veg pulao. If needed, meal eight comprised milk or banana milkshake at bedtime.

According to Diwekar, by eating local and seasonal and keeping food traditional, one can stay in shape. “It’s rather simple to stay in good shape if you take the sustainable route and actually eat local, seasonal and traditional (not just say it in words). And no, she wasn’t gymming for 10 hours a day. So rein in your imagination. This kind of a meal plan let’s her train approximately four to five hours a week and gives her enough energy to work and run her home,” she said.

Earlier, Khan was seen enjoying the holy trinity of Punjabi cuisine — makhan, roti and saag.

“Every region has its own tradition of celebrating its seasonal produce using timeless, heritage recipes. And I strongly believe that one should follow a diet that respects that versus one which makes you feel like you have “cheated” if you eat a seasonal delicacy. Changing the roti, sabzi and the accompaniments as the season changes, is something that we must cherish. Societies across the globe are trying to adopt this practice from ancient cultures. And on our part, we must ensure that this timeless practice is not forgotten and lost in the process of eating only meat or only soup-salad or not eating at all,” Diwekar had captioned the image.

Diwekar shared, “Health is not a size, it’s a state. A state of harmony, in the mind and body and between people and planet. And really, all you need to do for that is to keep calm and eat makhan-roti-saag.”

She added, “P.S: Makhan-roti-saag coz right now #kareenakapoorkhan is in Punjab. – This is for dinner. The Makhan, saag and roti and the quantities in the picture do NOT depict how much she eats. The pic is taken after most of it is in her stomach. Eat as per your hunger, not as per a fixed measure. Mein apni favourite hu is not just a dialogue, it’s a way of life that encourages you to eat all that is nice.”

