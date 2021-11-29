‘Grateful, thankful’: Kareena Kapoor Khan effortlessly aces 108 Surya Namaskars

For yoga enthusiasts, there is no better feeling than acing 108 Surya Namaskars.

So it is not surprising that Kareena Kapoor Khan, a fitness junkie, took on the challenge and well, nailed it! The exercise is known to have numerous health benefits, and is also a great cardio workout.

“108 Surya Namaskars done! Grateful, thankful, and ready to eat my pumpkin pie tonight,” the said in an Instagram post.

Kareena, 41, was seen training with yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani. Take a look!

Here’s how you can, too!

Performing Surya Namaskar requires proper posture and form. The exercise helps stretch and contract different muscle groups without causing any strain (if done under guidance); increase flexibility and stamina; cleanse the respiratory system through deep breathing, and attain flatter abs, stronger spine and firmer muscles. It also helps one feel calm and relaxed.

However, experts advise one to not push themselves at one go, but prepare the body by following a schedule that involves practicing sun salutations along with beathing and relaxing exercises. Taking proper care of the body by staying hydrated, eating well and taking time out to rest is equally important.

As per Art of Living Foundation, one should begin by attempting just four salutations on the first day of week one, followed by eight on the next day, 12 on the third day, 16 on day four, 20 on day 5, 24 on day 6, and rest on day 7. Week two can consist of 24 sets each day (six days) followed by 36 sets each day in week three. While the first two days of week four should consist of 48 sets with a rest day in between, the next four days should involve 54 sets.

As per the Foundation, once a person is able to ace 108 surya namaskars, the following two weeks can be to practice reverse salutations, gradually falling back from 54 sets to six sets a day.

Contra-indications

*Pregnant women, people with backache and other injuries must first consult their doctors before attempting the exercise.

*Remember to warm up the body with gentle stretching and relaxing moves to avoid straining the muscles.

Are you game?

