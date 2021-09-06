Kareena Kapoor’s ‘108 surya namaskars glow’ is unmissable; know the benefits of sun salutation

Kareena Kapoor Khan‘s love for fitness needs no introduction. Equally known is how much she likes to challenge herself to reach her goals. As such, the Laal Singh Chaddha star recently gave us a glimpse into her yoga session when she aced 108 surya namaskars or sun salutation, known for its many benefits for physical as well as mental and emotional health.

Her yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani also commented on her acing 108 surya namaskars. “Super proud of you, Bebo! This one is super special because we’ve achieved 108 in such little time and yes although it is physically challenging that can only happen with a strong will power and extreme discipline. I remember doing this and more in 2009! Can’t wait to kill each practice and achieve new goals together,” she said on Instagram.

According to experts, the 12-pose sequence helps cope with sleep issues, improves posture, muscle tone, functions of internal organs, flexibility, blood circulation and also build focus and burn excess fat.

Yoga practitioner Anita Bokepalli, who did 108 surya namaskars each day for 30 days, it is extremely important to do “Yog Nidra” right after surya namaskars to give your body the much-needed rest.

Doing 108 surya namaskars or 54 sets of the sun salutations may look daunting, but can be achieved by preparing well in advance. It is recommended to not push the body at one go, but gradually prepare by following a schedule. However, the schedule shouldn’t just be about practising sun salutations and increasing their number with each session/day, it needs to be combined with breathing and relaxing exercises along with taking proper care of the body by staying hydrated, eating well and resting.

But one must always remember to warm up the body with gentle stretching and relaxing moves to effectively attain the goal without straining the muscles.

However, pregnant women, people with backache and other injuries should first consult their doctors before undertaking the exercise.

As per The Art of Living Foundation, once a person is able to ace 108 surya namaskars, the following two weeks can be to practice reverse salutations, gradually falling back from 54 sets to six sets a day.

