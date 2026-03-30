Kareena Kapoor’s fitness trainer praises actor’s efforts, says ‘that jawline isn’t gifted’

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s fitness trainer, Mahesh Ghanekar, recently praised the Crew actor’s ‘effortless’ moves in her home gym, highlighting her unwavering discipline. “That jawline isn’t gifted. It’s earned. Built through discipline, forged by consistency, and defined by the lifestyle you refuse to compromise on. @kareenakapoorkhan as looks effortless on the outside, relentless on the inside,” Ghanekar shared on Instagram.

In the glimpse shared by the trainer, Kareena, 45, can be seen doing a mix of bodyweight and strength training along with yogic stretches.

What works?

A defined jawline is not just about external effort but about a combination of internal and external consistency. “Facial exercises can sculpt and tone, but the real transformation happens when they are supported by the right nutrition and lifestyle choices,” said consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal.