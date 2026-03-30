Kareena Kapoor’s fitness trainer praises actor’s efforts, says ‘that jawline isn’t gifted’

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Kareena Kapoor Khan’s fitness trainer, Mahesh Ghanekar, recently praised the Crew actor’s ‘effortless’ moves in her home gym, highlighting her unwavering discipline. “That jawline isn’t gifted. It’s earned. Built through discipline, forged by consistency, and defined by the lifestyle you refuse to compromise on. @kareenakapoorkhan as looks effortless on the outside, relentless on the inside,” Ghanekar shared on Instagram.
In the glimpse shared by the trainer, Kareena, 45, can be seen doing a mix of bodyweight and strength training along with yogic stretches.
A defined jawline is not just about external effort but about a combination of internal and external consistency. “Facial exercises can sculpt and tone, but the real transformation happens when they are supported by the right nutrition and lifestyle choices,” said consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
The routine in the reel focuses on controlled, functional exercises that engage multiple muscle groups at once. “These include movements that require core stability, posture control, and overall muscle activation rather than isolated facial engagement. The emphasis is clearly on building lean muscle mass, improving body composition, and enhancing metabolic efficiency. This is a crucial distinction because it shifts the conversation from quick facial fixes to long-term physiological change,” said Goyal.
From a clinical perspective, jawline definition is largely a reflection of overall body fat percentage and fluid balance rather than localised facial exercise. “When the body begins to lose excess fat and inflammation reduces, the face naturally appears sharper, with better contour along the jaw and cheekbones. Strength training plays a significant role in this process by increasing muscle mass, which in turn improves metabolic rate and supports sustainable fat loss,” said Goyal.
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Another important factor highlighted indirectly through such workouts is posture. “Many strength-based exercises improve neck alignment and upper body posture, which can subtly enhance the appearance of the jawline. Poor posture often leads to a forward head position, making the jawline look less defined, whereas improved alignment creates a more structured and lifted facial profile,” said Goyal.
A combination of strength training, balanced nutrition, reduced inflammation, and proper hydration is what ultimately reflects on the face. “Diets rich in high-quality protein, antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory nutrients help reduce puffiness and support fat loss, both of which are essential for achieving that sculpted look,” said Goyal.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.