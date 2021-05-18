We can’t get over Karan Singh Grover’s latest workout; watch

Karan Singh Grover’s passion for fitness is not unknown and he has proved his dedication and love for it time and again. The 39-year-old, whose workout videos on Instagram are serious fitness goals in themselves, left us awestruck once again with his strength.

In a video Grover posted on Instagram, he was seen doing not just a handstand but adding a twist to it, he did push-ups while being in the position. Watch the video:

Also known as vertical push-up (press-up) or inverted push-ups, this exercise requires immense body strength as well as balance.

Handstand push-ups help strengthen the upper body, core and glutes, according to verywellfit.com. It also improves body awareness and stability. However, this exercise is quite technical and could cause injury if one does not move through progressions correctly.

Here are the steps:

*Get into the handstand position — here are the steps. Steady yourself to make sure your body forms a solid, straight line.

*Bend the elbows to lower yourself to the floor. Use enough control so that you don’t slam your head on the floor.

*Now press your body back by extending your arms. Keep the core tight and engaged to prevent your spine from overextending.

*Fully extend your arm at the top of the press and then reset to descend for another repetition.