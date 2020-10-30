Karan Singh Grover lifts a stool with his feet while doing hanging leg raise; watch

Karan Singh Grover posted an Instagram video of his workout. (Source: iamksgofficial/Instagram)

Be it lockdown or not, Karan Singh Grover does not compromise on his fitness regime. And he surely knows how to keep tweaking the intensity level by making adjustments to regular exercises; his latest workout video is proof.

The Dangerous actor recently posted a video on Instagram in which he is seen doing hanging leg raises but with a twist. If you watch the full video, you will notice how he pulls up a stool, clasped between his feet while being in the hanging position and then does repetitions of leg raise. Watch:

Hanging leg raise primarily works the abdominal muscles, hip flexors and the external obliques. It also works as an isolation exercise, which, according to verywellfit.com, gives one the opportunity to identify the body’s unique areas and weakness and help develop a workout to strengthen them.

Earlier, we saw Milind Soman ace hanging leg raises from a pole in a garden.

How to do hanging leg raises

If you are a beginner, make sure to do this exercise under the supervision of a fitness instructor. Here are the steps:

* Hang from a pull-up bar, extending your arms upwards and holding the bar with a wide, firm grip.

* Tense up the mid-section of the body and raise your legs gradually until the torso is at 90 degrees with the legs.

* Pause for a few seconds and then lower the legs to the original position. This is one repetition.

Will you try this?

