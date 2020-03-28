Karan Singh Grover does pull ups without gym equipment; watch video

Karan Singh Grover is working out at home during lockdown. (Source: iamksgofficial, image designed by Gargi Singh) Karan Singh Grover is working out at home during lockdown. (Source: iamksgofficial, image designed by Gargi Singh)

Karan Singh Grover just showed us how to do pull ups if you do not have access to a gym equipment, now that you are confined to your homes.

In a video that the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor recently shared on Instagram, he is seen hanging from an extension of the ceiling and doing pull ups. Take a look at the video:

Pull up is an upper body exercise in which you suspend the body with both hands holding on to a bar above you. Thereafter, you use your strength to pull up the body and then bring it down to the suspending position.

A resistance training exercise, pull ups help build grip strength and muscle mass in the back, shoulder and arms. It is also known to boost bone development and cognitive ability, and also helps in preventing type 2 diabetes, research suggests.

While doing pull ups by hanging from the ceiling does seem to be unique, many celebrities, from Sophie Choudry, Virat Kohli to Tiger Shroff, have in the past shown how to ace the exercise.

A few months ago, we had also seen Grover attempt the gruelling meat hook workout. It is an advanced form of exercise that builds flexibility in the trunk and arms. Take a look:

Would you try these exercises?

