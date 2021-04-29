Karan Singh Grover churns stomach muscles in latest workout video; watch

If you follow actor Karan Singh Grover’s Instagram page, you would know how much he loves to challenge his fitness levels with every exercise.

This time, the 39-year-old actor shared yet another workout video on Instagram. The exercise that he is seen doing in the video has left us awestruck.

Looking at the camera, the Alone actor rolls his stomach muscles while bending forward. This is known as Agni Sara, a quintessential hatha yoga, which involves churning of the abdomen muscles.

Agni Sara, with its deep contractions of the abdomen and pelvic floor, targets the abdominal organs and centres of consciousness or chakras, according to yogainternational.com. Apart from strengthening the pelvic floor and abdominal wall, it is also known to support the proper placement of the organs in the abdomen; it activates and cleanses the digestive and eliminative systems. Lymphatic fluids are pressed upward by the movement of the abdominal wall, stimulating the healthy functioning of the immune system.

Beginners should do this hatha yoga under the supervision of an expert. Agni Sara should be avoided during pregnancy, menstruation and after abdominal operations.

Here are the steps:

*Stand with your feet slightly apart. Inhale deeply through the nose and exhale fully through the mouth while slightly bending forward and placing both hands on your thighs.

*The back should be straight and head upright.

*Relax the abdominal muscles. Pull the navel inwards and upwards back to the spine, hold for a moment and then begin to snap the abdomen backward and forward a few times while holding your breath. Repeat.

