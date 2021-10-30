scorecardresearch
Saturday, October 30, 2021
‘A role model for all of us’: Puneeth Rajkumar’s nutrition coach pens note on his fitness routine

Celebrated Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar's nutrition coach Ryan Fernando shared a note on the late actor's fitness commitment

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
October 30, 2021 12:40:27 pm
Puneeth Rajkumar's fitness commitment was known to all.

“His exercise routines were a big hit among the youth, and he always had a positive impact on them to follow a healthy lifestyle,” said nutrition coach Ryan Fernando in an Instagram post after the demise of celebrated Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar at the age of 46 following a heart attack.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ryan Fernando (@ryan_nutrition_coach)

Talking about his association with the actor and social activist, Fernando expressed how committed he was to his routine. “When we worked together on his nutrition plan for one of his movie projects, he followed the program diligently and sincerely. His excitement was there to see when we achieved our goal,” said Fernando, who is the founder of Qua Nutrition- Signature Nutrition Clinic.

ALSO READ |Puneeth Rajkumar dies due to heart attack: Know about the risk factors

The star, as per reports, died following a massive heart attack post a two-hour workout in the gym.

“He was passionate about fitness and even told us that the newly acquired eating habits for the movie role would stay with him for life. He has touched millions of lives and has inspired them to lead a healthy lifestyle with exercise and nutrition,” mentioned Fernando reaffirming how the late actor was “very humble and down to earth”.



The mega star’s fitness videos were extremely popular on social media.

“He was one of the mega movie stars of this generation and a role model for all of us. Life is so unpredictable. Rest in peace,” mentioned Fernando.

As per Qua Nutrition’s Facebook page, heart disease accounts for nearly one-third of all deaths worldwide. “In fact, certain foods can influence blood pressure, triglycerides, cholesterol levels, and inflammation, all of which are risk factors for heart disease. What you eat is important to the health of your heart. Heart-healthy eating can help you prevent and/or manage high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or heart failure,” read the post.

