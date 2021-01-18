Kangana Ranaut sets fitness goals with latest workout video; watch

Kangana Ranaut has never shied away from pushing her fitness levels, be it attempting wall workout, combat-style exercises or complex yoga poses. Even amidst her busy schedule, the actor is making sure she does not compromise her health and fitness.

We recently got a glimpse of it when the fitness enthusiast posted a workout video on Instagram. In the video, the Queen actor is seen performing Pilates with celebrity trainer Namrata Purohit. “Jo fit hai woh hit hai (one who is fit is hit),” the actor captioned the post.

In the video, Kangana is seen doing rear leg extensions with Purohit. This exercise increases strength in the lower body while working on the glutes and hamstrings, according to muscleandnfitness.com.

Pilates, on the other hand, is quite a favourite workout among B-Town celebs. Earlier, we also saw Kriti Sanon doing Pilates with celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala. Among other actors who have inspired us by doing the workout include Sonakshi Sinha, Hina Khan and Jahnvi Kapoor, to name a few.

