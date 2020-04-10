Kangana Ranaut uses the wall and stairs to work out at home; watch video

Kangana Ranaut is keeping herself fit while being at home. (Source: team_kangana_ranaut/Instagram) Kangana Ranaut is keeping herself fit while being at home. (Source: team_kangana_ranaut/Instagram)

With experts advising people to not skip exercise while being at home at the time of lockdown, Kangana Ranaut has also taken to working out at home without any gym equipment.

In an Instagram video, the Panga actor is seen using the stairs to workout. She is seen doing stair hops, something you can also try.

Stair exercises are convenient since you can do them anywhere without an equipment. They keep your leg arteries flexible, improving blood flow, as per mayoclinic.org, while toning and building your muscles. They also build stamina and energy. Take a look at how Kangana does it:

How to do stair hops

For this exercise, stand straight with your feet shoulder-distance apart, facing the lowest step. Lower your hips and back slightly by bending your knees. Now swing your arms and jump forward to your target step with both feet. As you land, bend your knees so that you do not lose control. Return to your starting postion and repeat.

Kangana was also seen doing a reverse wall walk coupled with push-ups. Reverse wall walk strengthens the chest, shoulders and upper back. It also increases blood flow to the brain due to the inverted posture, according to an article on Medium.

How to do reverse wall walk

To do this exercise, start in the push-up position with your feet pressed against the wall. Walk with your hands backwards as you climb with your legs vertically on the wall, till your chest is close to the wall. Now climb downwards and return to the staring position.

