Celeb fitness: Kangana Ranaut impresses with her ‘controlled, strong moves’

Kangana Ranaut’s love and dedication to fitness need no introduction. The actor, often, shares glimpses of her workouts on social media and sets massive fitness goals.

And she did so yet again recently as she shared a video in which she can be seen acing Pilates moves with trainer Namrata Purohit.

Take a look.

Kangana Ranaut shared a glimpse

She then went on to share a “happy post-workout selfie” with Purohit.

The fitness expert re-posted the video on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Controlled, strong moves”.

But, this is not the first time the Dhaakad actor has worked out with the trainer.

Previously too, Purohit shared a glimpse of the duo working out together. “Staying strong with @kanganaranaut,” she captioned the post.

For the unversed, Pilates is all about slow, controlled movements. In an earlier email interaction with indianexpress.com, Purohit said, Pilates focuses on breathing and connecting the entire body. “It is a full-body workout that works on all aspects of fitness, increasing strength, flexibility, stability, balance, endurance, coordination, concentration, lean body mass, etc. It can be customised for any body type, any goal, and a person of any age. It can help with rehab if one has an injury and also help prevent injuries in the long run. It works the entire body, inside out, not only training superficial muscles but also deeper and smaller muscles in the body.”

She also advised against rushing in to the movements.

“Pilates is a full-body workout and extremely customised; it is advisable to go to qualified instructors to get the maximum benefit from the routine. Another thing I often tell people who train with me is to not hurry into anything, take the time to build the foundation, focus on the principles and the form and grow from there, ensuring you get the maximum benefit and train smart and right,” she told indianexpress.com in the same interview.

