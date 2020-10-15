Kangana reveals she gained 20 kg for Thalaivi; does complex yoga pose to get back in shape

Kangana Ranaut shared a glimpse of her workout routine on Instagram. (Source: kanganaranaut/Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut has been busy shooting for her upcoming biopic Thalaivi, based on the life of late politician and actor Jayalalithaa. And for the movie, the 33-year-old actor had to gain 20 kgs, she revealed recently.

“I had gained 20kgs for Thalaivi, now that we are very close to completing it, need to go back to my earlier size, agility, metabolism and flexibility,” the Queen actor wrote on Instagram.

To get back in shape, Kangana has been working out diligently. This includes waking up early and going for a jog or walk, she wrote. Besides, the fitness enthusiast also gave us a glimpse of her workout routine with a picture she posted alongside.

In the picture, Kangana is seen performing what is known as the King Dancer Pose in yoga or Natarajasana. This is an intermediate, standing yoga pose combining aspects of balancing with a backbend. It is usually performed in two ways — lifting one leg and holding it with one hand while the advanced level involves holding with both hands overhead, according to yogaoutlet.com.

This yoga asana works on the overall body as it opens the shoulders, chest and hips and stretches the thighs, ankles and abdomen, besides improving balance. It makes the shoulders, spine and hamstrings flexible. Practising the yoga posture is also known to calm your mind and improve the ability to concentrate.

Read| Kangana Ranaut uses the wall and stairs to work out at home; watch video

How to do King Dancer Pose

*Stand in the Mountain pose of Tadasana with your feet together and arms at your sides. Shift your weight to the left foot and bend your right knee. Bring your right heel towards your right buttock.

* Hold the right foot’s inner ankle with your right hand.

* Reach your left arm overhead such that your fingers are pointed towards the ceiling.

* Focus on some unmoving spot in front of you. Your left kneecap and toes should be pointing directly forward.

* Press your right foot away from your body and lean your torso slightly forward. Lift your chest and continue reaching your left hand’s fingertips upwards.

* Raise your right foot as high as possible. Bring your left thigh parallel to the floor. If you are comfortable in this pose, you can go for the advanced pose.

This asana, however, is not recommended for those with chronic ankle or lower back injury. It should be done under the supervision of a fitness instructor.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd