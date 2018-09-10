WATCH: Kangana Ranaut shows how to make morning workout more challenging

Kangana Ranaut works out on a reformer. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Kangana Ranaut works out on a reformer. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

Bollywood’s love for Pilates is hardly a secret and Kangana Ranaut seems to be jumping on the bandwagon as well. Recently, the actor was seen working out on a reformer with trainer Namrata Purohit, in a video shared by the Pilates expert on her Instagram page.

The duo was seen indulging in a resistance workout with a sling like contraption tied around the waist. Essentially, the sling pulls one back and the wearer has to work against the pull, trying hard to engage and stabilise each muscle. Imaginably, the exercise seems to be quite effective.

Watch the video here.

Here are some more benefits of resistance training.

Prevents weight gain

Resistance training burns energy both during and after the session. The building, repair and maintenance of muscle require energy and more the muscle, the greater capacity for work.

Increases bone mineral content

To increase bone strength and mass, bones need modelling and re-modelling and a mechanical force is essential for that. Resistance training provides that in abundance and boosts bone mineral content.

Improves insulin sensitivity

Insulin resistance is a metabolic disturbance, which, if left untreated, can lead to Type 2 Diabetes. Muscles are one of the cells affected by insulin resistance. However, resistance training moves muscles constantly and can reverse this metabolic disturbance.

Increases metabolic rate

When more energy is burnt, metabolic rate witnesses an increase. A higher metabolic rate means that you can eat more food and still maintain a healthy weight. Resistance training helps to burn more and more of energy.

Motivated to hit the gym yet? Let us know in the comments section below.

