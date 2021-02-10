Kamala Harris jogging up the stairs of Lincoln Memorial is the perfect mid-week motivation

Vice President Kamala Harris, who took oath on January 20, has her hands full at the moment. But that has not stopped her from taking out time for herself and continue with her fitness routine.

Recently, a social media user uploaded pictures and videos on Instagram sharing about his surprise encounter with Harris, during his five-mile run in the city.

The runner wrote how during their run they had stopped to see the new glass portrait of the Vice-President when he happened to spot Harris herself running up and down the stairs of the Lincoln Memorial with her husband, the Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff.

Flanked by Secret Service personnel, Harris, in the pictures, can be seen wearing a warm North Face jacket, running leggings, trainers, a baseball cap, and face mask.

A number of Twitter users commented on the now-viral pictures and video commending Harris on perfectly balancing personal and hectic professional life.

Kamala Harris got the secret service running up and down these stairs 😭 pic.twitter.com/nnpF0bvSpB — Stenda🚀💚 (@__extenda__) February 9, 2021

That secret service guy is like damn can she give me a break https://t.co/EWj74ZBDIG — Useless Chick (@patheticggirl43) February 8, 2021

How does stair-jogging help?

As an explosive, fast, and strength-based form of physical activity, stairs-jogging helps tone muscles, increase cardiovascular endurance, and burn calories to aid weight loss.

Stair running helps accelerate the heart rate rapidly and makes one breathe faster to take in more oxygen. A 2005 NIH study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine showed that short bouts of stair-climbing five days a week for eight weeks improved VO2max or the maximum rate of oxygen consumption by 17 per cent in women.

