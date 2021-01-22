Here’s what Kamala Harris believes is ‘just the best way to start the day’

Kamala Harris made history on Wednesday as she was sworn in as the first woman, first Black and first Asian Vice President of the United States of America. But did you know that in-between her hectic work schedule, the former California senator always find time to exercise? Back in September 2020, during a conversation with former US President Barack Obama which was published on Twitter, Harris had revealed, “I work out every morning, regardless of how much sleep I’ve had. It’s just the best way to start the day.”

Great to catch up with our next Vice President, @KamalaHarris. I wanted to make sure to share a few tips about serving alongside our friend @JoeBiden. pic.twitter.com/ncidvmylch — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 8, 2020

Kamala Harris, who is of Indian and Jamaican descent, was sworn in by US Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor on January 20, 2021.

So, what is her routine all about?

Prior to the pandemic, Harris would spend 30 minutes on the elliptical, go to a SoulCycle class, or hit the pool for a swim “if it’s not going to create an issue with my hair,” she told The Cut in 2018. However, during the pandemic when gyms and studios were shut down, her routine tweaked a bit too. Her husband and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff revealed to Men’s Health, “got hold of one of these 5,000 piece bikes which I painstakingly assembled. She was very proud of me for that.”

Emhoff added that Harris likes to do weights while she does cardio, but the couple couldn’t find any back in March 2020. “They were sold out,” Harris told Obama. “So I had these litre water bottles that I filled, of course, with water to use them as hand weights.”

So, a typical day at home in lockdown would look like? “She’d be watching the news, getting ready for her day, lifting a pair of weights made of water bottles, and biking on a bike I put together,” Men’s Health quoted Emhoff as saying.

The couple has been bonding over fitness ever since Emhoff reportedly wanted to “up his fitness game”. “I don’t know if we talked about that on our first date but it came up when we started spending time together. I realised I had to up my game. . . . And it’s not like I can sit around and eat a bowl of cereal while she works out. It got me into the same groove she’s in. I’m in way better shape now than I was ten years ago,” he said in the same interview. His current workout routine is a mix of yoga, stair running, and lots of planks.

Both the 56-year-olds, Emhoff and Harris, also like taking six or seven-mile walks together.

Some major fitness goals?

