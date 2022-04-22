Kalki Koechlin’s morning yoga routine with baby Sappho looks chaotic and fun

New mothers don’t have it easy when it comes to striking a balance between self-care and caring for the baby. But Kalki Koechlin seems to have found a way to get done with things, while also keeping her child entertained and close to her.

The new mother, who welcomed her daughter Sappho two years ago, shared a time-lapse video on Instagram, in which she was seen squeezing in a few exercises and yoga asanas, while attending to her child. Take a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kalki (@kalkikanmani)

Dressed in a pair of denim shorts and a grey sports bra, the actor, with her hair tied in a ponytail, appeared to do some stretching, which also included the Surya Namaskar or the sun salutation, some neck exercises, head and shoulder stands, tree pose, core exercises, etc.

“Swan yoga morning routine,” she captioned the video, in which two swans were placed on the yoga mat to keep it in place.

The Dev.D actor also cuddled Sappo from time to time, as she watched her mother demonstrate the asanas.

Home workouts have become quite a hit lately, ever since the pandemic confined us to our houses. And what can be a better way to ensure fitness than to practise some yoga?

Kalki used hashtags like #yoganomatterwhat, #wedowhatwecan, and #themotherload to explain the challenges of motherhood, suggesting that exercises must continue no matter what.

It is a good idea to get your little one to join you, and maybe in some time, they may start exercising with you!

What do you think of this adorable video?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!