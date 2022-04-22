scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, April 22, 2022
Must Read

Kalki Koechlin’s morning yoga routine with baby Sappho looks chaotic and fun

While it is difficult for mothers to find a breather, the actor has found a way to continue to work on herself while also entertaining her child

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
April 22, 2022 9:10:01 am
Kalki Koechlin, Kalki Koechlin exercise, Kalki Koechlin yoga, Kalki Koechlin fitness, Kalki Koechlin daughter, Kalki Koechlin at-home fitness, Kalki Koechlin news, indian express newsKalki used hashtags like #yoganomatterwhat, #wedowhatwecan, and #themotherload to explain the challenges of motherhood, suggesting that exercises must continue no matter what. (Photo: Instagram/@kalkikanmani)

New mothers don’t have it easy when it comes to striking a balance between self-care and caring for the baby. But Kalki Koechlin seems to have found a way to get done with things, while also keeping her child entertained and close to her.

The new mother, who welcomed her daughter Sappho two years ago, shared a time-lapse video on Instagram, in which she was seen squeezing in a few exercises and yoga asanas, while attending to her child. Take a look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kalki (@kalkikanmani)

Dressed in a pair of denim shorts and a grey sports bra, the actor, with her hair tied in a ponytail, appeared to do some stretching, which also included the Surya Namaskar or the sun salutation, some neck exercises, head and shoulder stands, tree pose, core exercises, etc.

ALSO READ |Celeb fitness: Bhagyashree performs inversions like a pro; shares benefits

“Swan yoga morning routine,” she captioned the video, in which two swans were placed on the yoga mat to keep it in place.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The Dev.D actor also cuddled Sappo from time to time, as she watched her mother demonstrate the asanas.

Home workouts have become quite a hit lately, ever since the pandemic confined us to our houses. And what can be a better way to ensure fitness than to practise some yoga?

Kalki used hashtags like #yoganomatterwhat, #wedowhatwecan, and #themotherload to explain the challenges of motherhood, suggesting that exercises must continue no matter what.

ALSO READ |‘I did not have enough stamina, would start panting in 15 minutes’: Badshah opens up about losing weight, being mentally fit

It is a good idea to get your little one to join you, and maybe in some time, they may start exercising with you!

What do you think of this adorable video?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

tara sutaria
Take inspiration from Tara Sutaria and her elegant sense of style

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 22: Latest News

Advertisement