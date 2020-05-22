Kalki Koechlin does Camel Pose for postpartum fitness; here’s how it helps

Kalki is doing yoga to keep herself fit after having a baby. (Source: kalkikanmani/Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh) Kalki is doing yoga to keep herself fit after having a baby. (Source: kalkikanmani/Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Kalki Koechlin, who welcomed baby girl Sappho in February 2020, is keeping herself fit after delivery by exercising.

The Gully Boy actor, who is also a yoga enthusiast, took to Instagram to share a picture of her doing the Camel yoga pose or Ustrasana. “Still soar and stiff but getting back to it slowly…#postpartumfitness,” she captioned the picture clicked by boyfriend Guy Hershberg.

Postpartum exercise is beneficial as it helps the body and core muscles, which are stretched and are under pressure during pregnancy and delivery, regain strength.

Look at Kalki doing the yoga pose:

Benefits of Ustrasana

This yoga pose involves a deep backward bend from a kneeling position with the hands placed on the heels to maintain balance.

This yoga asana stretches the chest, abdomen, quadriceps and hip flexors, according to vishwashantiyoga.com. It boosts spinal flexibility, strengthens shoulders and back muscles, energises the body, opens up the hips and improves posture. It is also known to stimulate the endocrine glands, kidneys and digestive system.

How to do Ustrasana

* Kneel with your legs hip-width apart. The hips should be above the knees while the toes should be pointing back and resting on the floor. Placing your hands on the hips, internally rotate your thighs and squeeze them towards each other.

* Inhale and bend backward slightly. Exhale and place the right palm on your right heel and left palm on the left heel.

* The thighs should be vertical to the floor and head tilted backwards.

* Maintain the pose for as long as you can before returning to the original position.

