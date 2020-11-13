Kajal Aggarwal does yoga asana to resume workout routine while on honeymoon

Kajal Aggarwal doing yoga asana while enjoying her honeymoon in the Maldives. (Source: kajalaggarwalofficial/Instagram)

Kajal Aggarwal, who just got hitched to Gautam Kitchlu, is spending her honeymoon in the Maldives. But even while enjoying an exotic holiday, the newlywed actor is trying to make sure she does not completely forgo her daily routine.

The Singham actor has been regularly giving us a sneak peek into her honeymoon through pictures on Instagram. And in one of them, she is seen doing a yoga pose. “In a desperate attempt to resume routine,” Kajal captioned the picture. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram In a desperate attempt to resume routine 🧘🏻‍♀️ A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on Nov 11, 2020 at 1:11am PST

Here, Kajal is seen performing Chakrasana or Urdhva Dhanurasana or simply the Wheel Pose. This is an intense backbend yoga asana. This pose benefits the circulatory, nervous and endocrine system. It stretches the arms, shoulders, legs, chest and abdominal muscles. Performing this yoga asana improves overall strength and flexibility.

Several actors, from Milind Soman-Ankita Konwar to Varun Dhawan, showed us in the past how to ace the Wheel Pose. If you also want to try this yoga asana, here are the steps you can follow but make sure you do it under the supervision of a fitness trainer.

So, when are you trying this?

