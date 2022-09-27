What is Kalaripayattu, that Kajal Aggarwal has been learning ‘intermittently (but wholeheartedly) for over 3 years’?

Kajal Aggarwal, who recently gave birth to a baby boy, is busy preparing for her upcoming release, Indian 2. In an Instagram video shared by the actor, she was seen acing ‘Kalaripayattu’, an ancient Indian martial art form that originated in Kerala, and can be traced back to the third century BC.

As part of her practice, Kajal was seen performing some attack and defense moves with bare hands, wooden weapons, and a metal shield. Sharing that she has been training for the last three years, the actor wrote, “Grateful to have been learning this intermittently (but wholeheartedly) over 3 years! @cvn_kalari has been fabulous and so patient, guiding me as per my ability to learn and perform at different degrees over time.”

She added that various other art forms, such as “Shaolin, Kung Fu and consequently Karate and Taekwondo, amongst others have found their origin from this traditional practice.”

Calling it the “art of the battlefield”, she added, “The magic of Kalari was typically used for guerilla warfare and is a beautiful practice that empowers the seeker physically as well as mentally.”

What is Kalaripayattu?

Kalaripayattu is one of the oldest and most scientific martial art forms in the world, aimed at mind and body coordination. Talking about the same, Shinto Mathew, Gurukkal of Kalari Kendram Delhi, told indianexpress.com that in Kalari training, “the attacking and defense system of eight animals — elephant, lion, wild boar, horse, snake, snake, fighter cock, cat, fish — is incorporated.”

He added that there are two types of Kalaripayattu — northern and southern, which slightly differ from each other. “In north, more weapons are used as compared to south, and all movements in northern Kalari are in a straight line — forward and backward. However down south, people can move in any direction while practicing it.”

The expert further listed the four stages involved in Kalaripayattu training-

Meinthari: It is the body conditioning phase where the person is schooled to prepare their body for a fight. Only after qualifying this stage can the practitioner proceed to the next phase of training.

Kolthari: In this, a person is taught attack and self-defense with the help of wooden weapons such as short sticks, and long sticks.

The third stage of Kalaripayattu involves fighting with metal weapons (Source: Pixaby) The third stage of Kalaripayattu involves fighting with metal weapons (Source: Pixaby)

Angathari: Once the person overcomes the fear of fighting with wooden weapons, sharp metal objects are introduced — in the third stage.

Verumkai prayogam: This stage includes research-based bare-hand fighting. Students are taught body anatomy so that they know what points they can hit and what they cannot.

The training begins with an oil massage aimed at making the body more flexible and strong for the rigourous movements. Shinto added that sesame oil is preferred as it keeps the body “cool for a longer time so the person does not feel hot while practicing the art form.”

He further explained that when students do not develop the required strength for the training they undergo, a specific massage that is given to them by their guru. “This can be a bit rough at times as the focus is to build up their body strength,” he said.

What diet needs to be followed during the training?

While there is no specific diet, those who practice this art form “should stick to traditional homemade food and avoid junk,” he said.

