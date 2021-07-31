Kabir Singh fame Nikita Dutta gracefully aces front split or Hanumanasana; see workout pics

Many people who are not new to workout realise that one needs to keep practising and never give up in order to better oneself each and every day. Giving us a glimpse into her yoga practice recently was none other than Kabir Singh fame actor Nikita Dutta. The 27-year-old was seen acing splits with ease.

Quite aptly, she showed us how “splits and smiles” go together. The pictures captured by photographer Karan Sarnaik are proof that she is an avid fitness buff.

This yoga pose is also known as Hanumanasana. Hanumanasana or the yoga version of the front split exercise is a deep stretching exercise that requires immense flexibility in the front and back legs.

Experts point out the regular practice of the asana helps in providing greater flexibility around the hips, as well as aids in digestive issues.

As a toning practice, it helps tone the leg muscles, as well as improves flexibility in the hamstrings, groins, pelvis, hips and calves. Holding the pose for a little more time helps add a little more challenge for the practitioner.

How to do it?

If you are a beginner, gradually start your basic yoga practice and then try and practice the pose once you garner some flexibility.

*If you are already in the advanced level, gently kneel on the floor, put the right foot forward by about 12 inches in front of the left knee and rotate the right thigh in the outward position.

*On exhale, bring the torso forward while pressing the fingertips on the floor and slide back the left knee slowly.

*Straighten the knee simultaneously bring the right thigh down in the direction of the floor.

*Push the right heel away from torso and ensure that the leg is turned inward as it straightens.

*The knee cap should face the ceiling.

Always practice under guidance to optimise results and avoid injury.

