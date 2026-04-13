At 47, Jyotika’s high-intensity routine redefines what’s possible for functional fitness: ‘Strength, core, and balance’

At 47, actor Jyotika is redefining what strength and fitness can look like with age. She recently shared a high-intensity workout video on Instagram, offering a glimpse into a routine that goes far beyond basic exercise. Captioned simply, “Strength, core and balance,” the video quickly caught attention for its intensity and precision, leaving many inspired by her dedication and physical capability.

The workout itself reflects a well-rounded, demanding fitness approach that combines multiple elements rather than focusing on just one aspect of health. Jyotika’s routine includes functional strength exercises like heavy goblet squats, kettlebell presses, and explosive medicine ball slams, alongside advanced callisthenics such as hanging leg raises and weighted pull-ups performed with notable control. Her emphasis on core conditioning is evident through challenging floor exercises and seated leg tucks on a bench, highlighting stability and endurance.