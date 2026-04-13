At 47, Jyotika’s high-intensity routine redefines what’s possible for functional fitness: ‘Strength, core, and balance’

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At 47, actor Jyotika is redefining what strength and fitness can look like with age. She recently shared a high-intensity workout video on Instagram, offering a glimpse into a routine that goes far beyond basic exercise. Captioned simply, “Strength, core and balance,” the video quickly caught attention for its intensity and precision, leaving many inspired by her dedication and physical capability.
The workout itself reflects a well-rounded, demanding fitness approach that combines multiple elements rather than focusing on just one aspect of health. Jyotika’s routine includes functional strength exercises like heavy goblet squats, kettlebell presses, and explosive medicine ball slams, alongside advanced callisthenics such as hanging leg raises and weighted pull-ups performed with notable control. Her emphasis on core conditioning is evident through challenging floor exercises and seated leg tucks on a bench, highlighting stability and endurance.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
One of the most striking moments from the video shows her performing a balance-intensive move: standing atop a circular yoga wheel in a steady prayer pose. This kind of movement requires not just physical strength but also coordination, focus, and strong core engagement. Altogether, the routine reflects a mix of strength training, mobility work, and balance-focused exercises.
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Sadhna Singh, senior fitness and lifestyle consultant at HereNow Official, tells indianexpress.com, “Combining strength, core, and balance training creates a more functional and resilient body, which becomes increasingly important after the age of 40.”
She continues, “Strength training helps preserve muscle mass and bone density, both of which naturally decline with age. Core work improves posture and spinal stability, reducing the risk of chronic back pain. Balance training enhances neuromuscular coordination, which is critical for preventing falls and maintaining mobility. Together, this integrated approach supports longevity, joint health, and overall physical independence.”
Balance and core stability are central to how efficiently the body moves and absorbs stress. Singh notes that a strong core stabilises the spine and improves movement mechanics, reducing unnecessary strain on joints and muscles. Good balance reflects better coordination and control, which directly lowers the risk of falls and injuries.
“Practically, this can be improved through simple additions like single-leg exercises, planks, and controlled rotational movements. The key is to integrate these consistently into regular workouts rather than treating them as optional add-ons,” concludes Singh.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.