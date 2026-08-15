How strength training changed Jyotika’s fitness approach: ‘Went in with the idea of weight loss’

Jyotika’s newfound obsession isn’t a trendy fad or a restrictive diet — the Shaitaan actor recently took up strength training, and it has completely changed her approach to fitness.

During a recent conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Jyotike shared: “I’m addicted to strength. It gives me a high, and I have just met the right trainer. He’s just changed my entire process of thinking. Because when I went to a gym, I went in with the idea of weight loss, like all of us women do. And he said, ‘Get stronger, and that will be a repercussion’.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.