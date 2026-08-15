How strength training changed Jyotika’s fitness approach: ‘Went in with the idea of weight loss’

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Jyotika’s newfound obsession isn’t a trendy fad or a restrictive diet — the Shaitaan actor recently took up strength training, and it has completely changed her approach to fitness.
During a recent conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Jyotike shared: “I’m addicted to strength. It gives me a high, and I have just met the right trainer. He’s just changed my entire process of thinking. Because when I went to a gym, I went in with the idea of weight loss, like all of us women do. And he said, ‘Get stronger, and that will be a repercussion’.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
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Dr Raghu Nagaraj, director at Institute of Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine and Robotic Joint Replacement at Kauvery Hospitals, Bengaluru, says that during midlife, the body undergoes measurable changes that increase susceptibility to injury.
“There is a gradual decline in muscle mass and strength, reduced tendon elasticity, and slower tissue repair capacity. Joint cartilage also begins to wear down, and bone density may decrease, particularly in women,” he tells indianexpress.com.
Sadhna Singh, senior fitness and lifestyle consultant at HereNow Official, adds that the body’s capacity to recover also slows down during 40s and 50s, and the body takes longer to repair micro-damage caused by exercise.
“Hormonal shifts further impact bone density and muscle strength, making tissues less resilient to stress. As a result, even routine workouts can lead to strains or overuse injuries if not approached with adequate progression and recovery,” she explains,
As such, she says that regular strength training can slow these changes, improve balance and joint stability, and make everyday activities such as lifting groceries, climbing stairs, or carrying children much easier.
There are also metabolic benefits at play. “For example, strength training improves insulin sensitivity, supports healthy blood sugar levels, enhances resting metabolic rate by preserving lean muscle mass, and contributes to better long-term weight management,” she elaborates.
However, Singh stresses that a well-structured routine in midlife should prioritise strength training, mobility, and controlled cardiovascular exercise, adding that strength work helps preserve muscle mass and supports joint stability, while mobility exercises maintain range of motion and reduce stiffness.
Dr Nagaraj reiterates that strength training should focus on controlled movements and functional patterns, supported by adequate protein intake and recovery, while low-impact cardiovascular activities such as walking, cycling, or swimming help maintain endurance without excessive joint stress.
“Incorporating mobility and flexibility work is essential to preserve the range of motion. Equally important is scheduling rest and recovery, as tissue repair takes longer with age, and respecting this improves long-term outcomes and reduces injury risk,” concludes Dr Nagaraj.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.