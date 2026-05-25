Jyotika impresses with pull-ups: Expert explains why they’re the ‘toughest’ bodyweight exercise

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Tamil actor Jyotika recently shared a glimpse of herself doing pull-ups in the gym. “…Pull yourself up and start the day with self-love,” she captioned her Instagram post.
As social media has been loving her fitness videos, we took some inspiration and reached out to an expert to understand the benefits of pull-ups for women.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Dr Sarang Deshpande, consultant in orthopaedics and joint replacement at KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said pull-ups are one of the “toughest bodyweight exercises because they require strength, control, and joint stability all at the same time”. “Unlike gym machines that focus on individual muscles, pullups work the shoulders, upper back, arms, core, and grip strength together. The shoulder joint does most of the work, so using the right technique is crucial. A well-executed pullup shows not just muscle strength but also good shoulder movement and proper spinal alignment,” said Dr Deshpande.
Not right away, noted Dr Deshpande. “Many people don’t realise how much stress pullups put on the shoulders, elbows, and wrists. Beginners often try full pullups without building enough strength first, which can lead to tendon strain, shoulder impingement, or neck pain. A safer way is to progress slowly with assisted pullups, resistance bands, or rowing exercises before trying full-bodyweight reps. Start with pullups on a 45-degree incline, like putting your hands on a bench, doing 2 sets of 10. Gradually increase the number of repetitions and lower the incline,” said Dr Deshpande.
According to Dr Deshpande, pullups help improve upper body strength, posture, bone health, and muscle endurance, all of which are particularly beneficial for women as they age. “They also strengthen the muscles that support the spine and shoulders, lowering the risk of postural pain from sitting for long periods. Importantly, strength training does not make women ‘bulky’,” he contended.
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Dr Deshpande said that the most common mistakes include swinging the body for momentum, not completing the full range of motion, shrugging the shoulders too much, and overtraining without taking time to recover. “These errors can increase the risk of injury instead of improving fitness. Quality is much more important than the number of repetitions.”
Focus on shoulder mobility and scapular stability first. “If your shoulders are stiff or painful, trying pullups could do more harm than good. Build strength gradually, not quickly, to keep up with social media trends.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.