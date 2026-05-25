Jyotika impresses with pull-ups: Expert explains why they’re the ‘toughest’ bodyweight exercise

Tamil actor Jyotika recently shared a glimpse of herself doing pull-ups in the gym. “…Pull yourself up and start the day with self-love,” she captioned her Instagram post.

As social media has been loving her fitness videos, we took some inspiration and reached out to an expert to understand the benefits of pull-ups for women.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Dr Sarang Deshpande, consultant in orthopaedics and joint replacement at KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said pull-ups are one of the “toughest bodyweight exercises because they require strength, control, and joint stability all at the same time”. “Unlike gym machines that focus on individual muscles, pullups work the shoulders, upper back, arms, core, and grip strength together. The shoulder joint does most of the work, so using the right technique is crucial. A well-executed pullup shows not just muscle strength but also good shoulder movement and proper spinal alignment,” said Dr Deshpande.