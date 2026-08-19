Jyotika, 47, does her first pull-ups: Why this fitness milestone matters

Actor Jyotika is just getting started with pull-ups after three years of weightlifting and strength training, revealed feeling “amazing” about doing the exercise at 47. “The best advice I received is from my trainer, Mahesh Ghanekar. It’s all about strength, not looks. You will lose weight as a repercussion. At 47, which I am today, I have done my first two pull-ups. It’s amazing because I started the journey at 44 with him, and he has just proved to me that age is just a number and nothing is impossible,” she said.

During the conversation, the System actor mentioned that she is a “morning person” who loves to work out 4-5 times a week. “I am a morning person. I wake up, I have an apple, and rush to the gym. I do a weightlifting physical strength training workout. That should finish by 10.30 am, and I am set for the day. I work out two days, and then there is a one-day break. So, it’s 4-5 times a week.”