Just started working out? These tips can help your fitness goals

If you have just started with exercising, here are a few tips that will help you in the process. (Image source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) If you have just started with exercising, here are a few tips that will help you in the process. (Image source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

If you are someone who has just started working out, it is important to maintain a balance in your workout regime to achieve your desired fitness goals But how is that? Just as a balanced diet provides the perfect mix of nutrients, a mixed workout has the same impact on your muscles. Thankfully, it also makes your workout regime more interesting.

However, mixing your workout regimes is nothing short of an art. You have to do it quite skillfully to generate the desired impact. Primarily, it enhances your overall training strategy and makes it more dynamic. Secondly, you can focus on different body parts dedicatedly and shift focus as needed.

Workout at home with the use of your home furniture. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Workout at home with the use of your home furniture. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

So, if you have just started exercising, here are a few tips that can help:

Analyse your training regime: In order to know what needs to change, you first need to understand how you are training currently and its primary focus. For instance, is it based on strength training or aesthetics, endurance building or aerobics? This will help you better comprehend what you need to add to your training or eliminate.

Define your goals: Changing your training strategy randomly will not help you get targeted results. Once you understand your training routine, figure out what your intended goals are. Check if your current training regime takes you towards these goals. Further, check what other workouts can act as a catalyst in achieving the results without any negative repercussions.

Bring variation: This one is relatively simple. Why not contrast your basic training style with its polar opposite? For instance, if your general workout is slow as in the case of endurance training, yoga, bring agility by speeding up your workout or introducing a new routine. Remember, your true competition is with the person you were yesterday.

You can start with some easy exercises for a fruitful workout. (Source: File Photo) You can start with some easy exercises for a fruitful workout. (Source: File Photo)

Consult, if you need help: Whenever you feel confused, ask a professional for help. However, make sure to carefully check the credentials of the expert. It is always better to consult a person who understands your challenges, so that you avoid creating complications for yourself in the longer run.

As they say, curiosity is the mother of invention, you can be much more inventive. The lockdown has taught us to work out at home with limited equipment. Study different workout forms and how they affect your overall body. This will enable you to better visualise the areas that will or will not be fruitful.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd