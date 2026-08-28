Yoga and stress: The potential benefits of an 18-minute practice

American psychiatrist Alok Kanojia recently said that 18 minutes of yoga can help lower cortisol, or stress, levels in the body. He calls yoga the “most robust system of mental training” in the world.

“It can achieve health outcomes that we are not fully aware of. From a psychological level, yoga will balance your nervous system and change your respiratory rate. About 18 minutes of yoga practice is what it takes to bring down cortisol production in our brains. It trains us mentally. Yoga teaches us about the ego, so you learn a lot about how your mind functions,” Kanojia said in a podcast with British entrepreneur Steven Bartlett.