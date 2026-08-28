Yoga and stress: The potential benefits of an 18-minute practice

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American psychiatrist Alok Kanojia recently said that 18 minutes of yoga can help lower cortisol, or stress, levels in the body. He calls yoga the “most robust system of mental training” in the world.
“It can achieve health outcomes that we are not fully aware of. From a psychological level, yoga will balance your nervous system and change your respiratory rate. About 18 minutes of yoga practice is what it takes to bring down cortisol production in our brains. It trains us mentally. Yoga teaches us about the ego, so you learn a lot about how your mind functions,” Kanojia said in a podcast with British entrepreneur Steven Bartlett.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Yoga is a mindful practice that provides various health benefits by combining physical postures (asanas), breathing-control techniques (pranayama), and meditation. The adrenal glands produce cortisol, also known as a stress hormone. “These glands are responsible for regulating various bodily functions. They help regulate metabolism levels, increase energy levels, and reduce inflammation. Various factors can contribute to fluctuations in cortisol levels. Health issues like stress, anxiety, depression, a weak immune system, and weight gain can heighten your cortisol,” said Dr Tanvi Bhatt, pulmonologist, Zynova Shalby Hospital.
According to Dr Bhatt, yoga, when done regularly, can improve flexibility and balance. It helps you stay calm, composed, and relaxed amidst stressful situations or phases of life. “If you want to successfully manage or maintain your cortisol levels, then performing yoga can be an optimal choice. Yoga can help improve your mood, which can act as a detox and reduce stress,” said Dr. Bhatt.
However, Dr Bhatt said that instead of 18 minutes, one should perform yoga for more than 40 minutes a day to lower stress levels. “While yoga can be effective, several other factors can help reduce cortisol production in the body,” said Dr Bhatt.
This can include eating a nutritious, well-balanced diet, at least 7 to 8 hours of sound sleep at night, staying physically active, incorporating mindful practices like meditation or deep-breathing exercises, and managing stress.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.