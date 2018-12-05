Toggle Menu
Exercise tips to burn off calories after consuming your favourite junk foodhttps://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/fitness/junk-food-calories-how-much-work-out-5477953/

Exercise tips to burn off calories after consuming your favourite junk food

These infographics of your favourite junk food - from burgers to fries and pizzas - will tell you the calorie content of each food item and how much you need to work out to burn off its ill effect.

junk food, favourite junk food calories, how much work out junk food calories, junk food work out calories out calorie in, maintain weight, how to lose weight, weight loss, junk food, say no to fried junk food, kfc chicken, kfc, big mac, burger, soda, soft drinks, chocolate, cake, muffin, maggi, unhealthy foods, mindful eating, fitness, fitness foods, fit healthy living, healthy lifestyle, indian express, indian express news
Everyone enjoys a delicious bowl of maggi but how many of you know the amount of calories it contains? (Source: Designed by Gargi Singh/Indian Express)

Who wouldn’t like to veg out on a couch and watch television while binge eating popcorns, and pizzas at the end of a tiring day? If only we were aware of how much we needed to work out to burn off the calories from these foods, it would help us make better and more intelligent food choices.

Even if, in general, considering an average lifestyle, men are supposed to consume 2500 Kcalories and women are supposed to consume anywhere between 1800-2000 Kcalories a day, not many of us are mindful of it. Often when we eat out or order in, we carelessly pack more calories than we should in one meal. For instance, three pieces of KFC chicken alone contains around 726 calories.

For a country that is faced with a double burden of obesity and malnutrition, eating the right kind of food, while keeping the calorie consumption in mind, and calculating the amount of exercise needed to keep those extra calories off are extremely important.

These infographics might make it easier for you to resist those calorie-laden food items.

junk food, favourite junk food calories, how much work out junk food calories, junk food work out calories out calorie in, maintain weight, how to lose weight, weight loss, junk food, say no to fried junk food, kfc chicken, kfc, big mac, burger, soda, soft drinks, chocolate, cake, muffin, maggi, unhealthy foods, mindful eating, fitness, fitness foods, fit healthy living, healthy lifestyle, indian express, indian express news
Calories you need to burn off after consuming a burger. (Design by Gargi Singh/Indian Express)
junk food, favourite junk food calories, how much work out junk food calories, junk food work out calories out calorie in, maintain weight, how to lose weight, weight loss, junk food, say no to fried junk food, kfc chicken, kfc, big mac, burger, soda, soft drinks, chocolate, cake, muffin, maggi, unhealthy foods, mindful eating, fitness, fitness foods, fit healthy living, healthy lifestyle, indian express, indian express news
Calories you need to burn off after consuming a bar of chocolate. (Design by Gargi Singh/Indian Express)
junk food, favourite junk food calories, how much work out junk food calories, junk food work out calories out calorie in, maintain weight, how to lose weight, weight loss, junk food, say no to fried junk food, kfc chicken, kfc, big mac, burger, soda, soft drinks, chocolate, cake, muffin, maggi, unhealthy foods, mindful eating, fitness, fitness foods, fit healthy living, healthy lifestyle, indian express, indian express news
Calories you need to burn off after consuming French fries. (Design by Gargi Singh/Indian Express)
junk food, favourite junk food calories, how much work out junk food calories, junk food work out calories out calorie in, maintain weight, how to lose weight, weight loss, junk food, say no to fried junk food, kfc chicken, kfc, big mac, burger, soda, soft drinks, chocolate, cake, muffin, maggi, unhealthy foods, mindful eating, fitness, fitness foods, fit healthy living, healthy lifestyle, indian express, indian express news
Calories you need to burn off after consuming three pieces of fried chicken. (Design by Gargi Singh/Indian Express)
junk food, favourite junk food calories, how much work out junk food calories, junk food work out calories out calorie in, maintain weight, how to lose weight, weight loss, junk food, say no to fried junk food, kfc chicken, kfc, big mac, burger, soda, soft drinks, chocolate, cake, muffin, maggi, unhealthy foods, mindful eating, fitness, fitness foods, fit healthy living, healthy lifestyle, indian express, indian express news
Calories you need to burn off after consuming a packet of Maggi. (Design by Gargi Singh/Indian Express)
junk food, favourite junk food calories, how much work out junk food calories, junk food work out calories out calorie in, maintain weight, how to lose weight, weight loss, junk food, say no to fried junk food, kfc chicken, kfc, big mac, burger, soda, soft drinks, chocolate, cake, muffin, maggi, unhealthy foods, mindful eating, fitness, fitness foods, fit healthy living, healthy lifestyle, indian express, indian express news
Calories you need to burn off after consuming a mocha coffee. (Design by Gargi Singh/Indian Express)
junk food, favourite junk food calories, how much work out junk food calories, junk food work out calories out calorie in, maintain weight, how to lose weight, weight loss, junk food, say no to fried junk food, kfc chicken, kfc, big mac, burger, soda, soft drinks, chocolate, cake, muffin, maggi, unhealthy foods, mindful eating, fitness, fitness foods, fit healthy living, healthy lifestyle, indian express, indian express news
Calories you need to burn off after consuming a muffin. (Design by Gargi Singh/Indian Express)
junk food, favourite junk food calories, how much work out junk food calories, junk food work out calories out calorie in, maintain weight, how to lose weight, weight loss, junk food, say no to fried junk food, kfc chicken, kfc, big mac, burger, soda, soft drinks, chocolate, cake, muffin, maggi, unhealthy foods, mindful eating, fitness, fitness foods, fit healthy living, healthy lifestyle, indian express, indian express news
Calories you need to burn off after consuming pizza. (Design by Gargi Singh/Indian Express)
junk food, favourite junk food calories, how much work out junk food calories, junk food work out calories out calorie in, maintain weight, how to lose weight, weight loss, junk food, say no to fried junk food, kfc chicken, kfc, big mac, burger, soda, soft drinks, chocolate, cake, muffin, maggi, unhealthy foods, mindful eating, fitness, fitness foods, fit healthy living, healthy lifestyle, indian express, indian express news
Calories you need to burn off after consuming soft drinks. (Design by Gargi Singh/Indian Express)

Next time you want to chill out at home, do it with a plate of salad, or hit the gym at least.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android