Exercise tips to burn off calories after consuming your favourite junk food

Who wouldn’t like to veg out on a couch and watch television while binge eating popcorns, and pizzas at the end of a tiring day? If only we were aware of how much we needed to work out to burn off the calories from these foods, it would help us make better and more intelligent food choices.

Even if, in general, considering an average lifestyle, men are supposed to consume 2500 Kcalories and women are supposed to consume anywhere between 1800-2000 Kcalories a day, not many of us are mindful of it. Often when we eat out or order in, we carelessly pack more calories than we should in one meal. For instance, three pieces of KFC chicken alone contains around 726 calories.

For a country that is faced with a double burden of obesity and malnutrition, eating the right kind of food, while keeping the calorie consumption in mind, and calculating the amount of exercise needed to keep those extra calories off are extremely important.

These infographics might make it easier for you to resist those calorie-laden food items.

Next time you want to chill out at home, do it with a plate of salad, or hit the gym at least.