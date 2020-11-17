John Abraham sweats it out at the gym; see pic

John Abraham is giving us fitness goals. (Source: thejohnabraham/Instagram)

John Abraham just took to Instagram to give us a sneak peek into his workout session and we are awestruck, to say the least.

The Batla House actor, whose passion for fitness is not unknown, shared a workout picture on Instagram and captioned it, “No rest for the weary.”

Check it out below:

John Abraham doing lateral pulldown at the gym. (Source: thejohnabraham/Instagram) John Abraham doing lateral pulldown at the gym. (Source: thejohnabraham/Instagram)

With fitness centres opening up in Mumbai amid the coronavirus pandemic, John headed to his gym, as seen in the picture. Here, he is seen doing lateral pulldown, and the picture is proof of how the actor is pushing his fitness levels.

Lateral pulldown is a strength training exercise and is performed with a help of a cable pulley. This exercise works on the latissimus dorsi muscle, the largest muscle in the upper body that covers almost all back muscles at the posterior trunk. It targets the back muscles thereby helping in proper posture and easy of pulling movements, according to verywellfit.com.

A while ago, celebrity chef Vikas Khanna, who has been battling asthma for years, also shared a glimpse of him doing the same exercise.

For this exercise, you sit on a bench in front of the pulley and pull the hanging bar to the level of your chin, by holding it on both ends, and then release it back up gradually for one repetition.

Have you tried this exercise?

