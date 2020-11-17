scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Top news

John Abraham sweats it out at the gym; see pic

John Abraham, whose passion for fitness is not unknown, shared a workout picture on Instagram. Have you seen it?

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | November 17, 2020 9:10:29 am
john abrahamJohn Abraham is giving us fitness goals. (Source: thejohnabraham/Instagram)

John Abraham just took to Instagram to give us a sneak peek into his workout session and we are awestruck, to say the least.

The Batla House actor, whose passion for fitness is not unknown, shared a workout picture on Instagram and captioned it, “No rest for the weary.”

Check it out below:

john abraham workout John Abraham doing lateral pulldown at the gym. (Source: thejohnabraham/Instagram)

With fitness centres opening up in Mumbai amid the coronavirus pandemic, John headed to his gym, as seen in the picture. Here, he is seen doing lateral pulldown, and the picture is proof of how the actor is pushing his fitness levels.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Read| This throwback video of John Abraham planking is major fitness goal

Lateral pulldown is a strength training exercise and is performed with a help of a cable pulley. This exercise works on the latissimus dorsi muscle, the largest muscle in the upper body that covers almost all back muscles at the posterior trunk. It targets the back muscles thereby helping in proper posture and easy of pulling movements, according to verywellfit.com.

A while ago, celebrity chef Vikas Khanna, who has been battling asthma for years, also shared a glimpse of him doing the same exercise.

For this exercise, you sit on a bench in front of the pulley and pull the hanging bar to the level of your chin, by holding it on both ends, and then release it back up gradually for one repetition.

Have you tried this exercise?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

vacation, vacation photos, best places to vacation, best places to vacation 2021, vacation maldives 2021, maldives holiday vacation
These 10 pictures will leave you wanting to plan your next vacation

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 17: Latest News

Advertisement