Jennifer Lopez, 56, is ditching cardio for weights to stay ‘youthful’

American pop icon Jennifer Lopez, 56, spoke candidly about how her fitness routine has evolved with age — and why she now prioritises lifting weights over excessive cardio. “I do a lot of weights now… Even if you are into cardio, and you want to be slim, or drop weight, muscle is the thing that burns fat, and as we get older, we lose the muscle, so we need to build the muscle to keep a youthful appearance,” she told CBS Mornings. Her statement reflects a growing shift in fitness conversations, especially for people in their 40s and 50s.

But how much of this is backed by science? According to Dr Pranav Ghody, Consultant Endocrinologist & Diabetologist, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, muscle building in midlife is not just important — it is essential.