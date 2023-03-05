Jennifer Garner does intense box jump workout; is it suitable for beginners?

Jennifer Garner is surely not letting her age get in the way of her fitness dedication; her recent video is proof! The American actor shared a funny workout video on her Instagram page in which she can be seen doing an intense box jump workout routine. The vigorous workout routine includes jumps, squats, burpees, and reps with a Bosu Ball.

The workout may be power-packed but her kids are not taking it seriously! The 13 Going on 30-actor joked in the caption, “If your kids call your workout Jazzercise and it nearly kills you to complete it, do you have the right to video yourself and put it out there to haunt them when they are fifty?”

Box jump workout exercises use a box as a tool. The box is placed in front of your feet and the various sets of jumps, burpees, squats and planks are incorporated into it. Experts claim that box jumps are full-body workouts and benefit the quads, glutes, hamstrings and calves.

But it may not be for everyone…

However, Wanitha Ashok, fitness coach and Fit India Ambassador, has a warning for beginners who want to try this routine. “This plyometric exercise works the glutes, hamstrings, quads, abductors, adductors and calves in one go. It helps build power and strength in the lower body and works the core and arms. But, box jumping is an elite exercise routine and is not suitable for beginners, people with joint issues and general fitness problems,” she said.

“This is suitable for athletes, sportsmen and people with different goals. I personally do not promote box jumping as it’s an impact-oriented exercise routine, intense and not good for the joints in the long run. There are millions of body weight exercises that can be done for the same benefits. I would suggest people use it in conjunction with other forms of exercises like interval training or HIIT weekly once,” she added.

She suggested fitness enthusiasts not blindly follow YouTube videos and do this on their own as the jumps have landing techniques that need to be followed. “One wrong move can lead to injuries. These celebs and experts always workout under the guidance of a certified trainer,” she said.

While sweating it out, Garner performed all the exercises with a smile on her face. Fellow actor Julianne Moore commented on the post with a ‘fire’ emoji. “This is pretty hardcore,” said comedian and host Chelsea Handler. And, we agree!

