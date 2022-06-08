Jennifer Garner does box-jump workouts, but makes them fun

Many celebrities have done box-jumps and even shared their videos on social media. And while it generally entails hopping on and off a box — its height notwithstanding — it can make for a good cardio workout.

If you are looking for a 15-second fat burn and a solid sweat session, get inspired by Jennifer Garner who, at 50 years of age, pulled an insane exercise stunt. The actor, who was last seen in the movie, ‘The Adam Project‘, was with her trainer Beth Nicely. The two did an intense box-jump sequence which looked creatively choreographed but punishing for the legs and the lungs.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Dressed in a pair of stretchy gym pants, a t-shirt, and with her hair tied in a ponytail, Garner seemed to perform a coordinated leg routine with her trainer. The two jumped on and off the boxes stomping gracefully and without a pause.

ALSO READ | Siddhant Chaturvedi performs hip flexor exercise; find out why it is done

While they landed on both legs first, they later jumped using one, switching it with the other, and then twisting and turning sideways. It was simply perfection that could only have been achieved with practice.

If you are new to box-workouts and would like to choreograph a similar sequence, it would be wise to start slow at first. It is important to do some stretches before attempting box workouts, and depending on how adept you are, you can increase the height of the box.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner)

For starters, you can choose a song of your choice to play in the background, and then move your legs to the rhythm, first both, then alternate ones. It is a great cardio workout that you can finish in style and just 15 seconds of it — with a break of 30 seconds and then doing it all over again — can be great for your heart and lung health.

Would you like to try?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!