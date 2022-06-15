scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Must Read

Jennifer Aniston opens up about her diet, fitness, and why she has a cooler box in her car

The actor, it seems, is also a fan of Pilates, since it is "a lot easier" than other challenging workouts.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 15, 2022 3:00:22 pm
Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Aniston news, Jennifer Aniston diet, Jennifer Aniston fitness, Jennifer Aniston lifestyle, Jennifer Aniston healthy living, Jennifer Aniston cooler in car, indian express newsThe actor says she tries to listen to her body when it comes to working out. (Photo: Reuters)

There is a reason Jennifer Aniston looks like she has stopped aging. The 53-year-old is particular about her diet and lifestyle, and in a recent interview, she divulged all the healthy details of what she eats and how she spends her day.

ALSO READ |Jennifer Aniston mocks classic Rachel Green outfit she wore to Friends Reunion

The FRIENDS  actor spoke with E! News in an exclusive interview about her snacking habits, stating, “Right before my workout, I’ll have a little bit of a bar, then a little bit after and I’m totally satiated until I get to lunch.”

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

“If I’m driving around all day, it’s usually my cooler in the car and I’ll have it (snack bar) on my way home so I’m not so starving that I just eat like, cr*p or to eat too much,” the actor said.

Aniston, who is a California resident, cited the rising temperatures on the West Coast of the US as her decision to install the cooler in her car. She told the publication that her on-the-go cooler is also stocked with chilled water and vitamins.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)

“The cooler happened because I’ve learned my lesson. Living as we live in California, you go to get your bar and you open the package and it’s just like a melted Easter gone bad disaster,” she was quoted as saying.

The Just Go With It actor added that she loves a protein bar, and that it is great “to have something you can grab and throw in your bag and just have it for the day”.

ALSO READ |Jennifer Garner does box-jump workouts, but makes them fun

Speaking about what her everyday wellness routine looks like, Aniston said she starts her mornings with meditation. “You can meditate anywhere, but usually I do it the minute I wake up. I just get my feet on the floor and sit down in front of a little altar. If I’m away, I just find a space for it. And even if it’s five minutes, 10 minutes, I just have to do it.”

The actor, it seems, is also a fan of Pilates, since it is “a lot easier” than other challenging workouts.

“I just try to listen to my body because sometimes my body’s saying let’s run, let’s do your 45 minutes of cardio and then I try to mix it up. I’m loving Pilates, because it feels like I’m getting a big bang for my buck because there’s sort of a meditative experience that I have,” she told the outlet.

Best of Express Premium
Agnipath recruitment scheme: Why it can help cut the rising salary, pensi...Premium
Agnipath recruitment scheme: Why it can help cut the rising salary, pensi...
Delhi Confidential: On Light PathPremium
Delhi Confidential: On Light Path
July 2020-June 2021: 0.7% of nation’s population was ‘temporary visitor’Premium
July 2020-June 2021: 0.7% of nation’s population was ‘temporary visitor’
I-T flagged ‘misreporting’ of Rs 1.06-cr, black money SIT judge opted for...Premium
I-T flagged ‘misreporting’ of Rs 1.06-cr, black money SIT judge opted for...
More Premium Stories >>

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Ukraine news, Ukraine crisis, Russian invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainian students graduation, Chernihiv ruins, indian express news
Ukrainian photographer creates stark graduation portraits in Chernihiv ruins
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 15: Latest News
Advertisement