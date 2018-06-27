WATCH: This Japanese long-breathing exercise is actually an easy weight loss technique

Have you tried this Japanese breathing technique? (Source: Getty Images) Have you tried this Japanese breathing technique? (Source: Getty Images)

When we think of going on a diet, we usually assume that we have to cut down on fat enriched foods. But have you ever heard of the Japanese long-breath diet? This is actually a form of breathing technique that has got nothing to do with what you eat.

There’s also a little history behind this famous technique. Japanese actor Miki Ryosuke, who was struggling from back pain was prescribed some exercises by doctors for relief. While doing the exercise, he realised not only it helps eliminate back pain, it also helped him lose almost 13 kgs within just a few weeks.

This method involves inhaling for three seconds and exhaling for seven seconds. According to Ryosuke, since fat contains oxygen, carbon, and hydrogen, when we breathe, the oxygen reaches fat cells and in turn, divides them into other components — “the more oxygen your body uses the more fat you burn”.

How to do it:

* Stand still with one leg put forward and the other one backward.

* Strain your buttocks and transfer your weight to your back foot.

* Lift your arms above your head and start inhaling slowly for three seconds.

* The final step is to exhale strongly for seven seconds straining all your body muscles.

Watch the video here:

Repeat this exercise every day for 2 to 10 minutes. Apart from weight loss, this exercise further helps strengthen body muscles and boost metabolism.

