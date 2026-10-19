Why Japanese heel raises are gaining attention

The internet has lately been obsessed with Japanese workouts in India, and this time the buzz is around Japanese heel raises, also called ballerina raises. The viral exercise is being presented as a simple way to strengthen the calf muscles without needing gym equipment. So how do you do it? You simply lift your heels off the floor, rise onto your toes, and slowly lower them back down.

While the movement may seem suspiciously similar to a regular calf raise, the two are different. We reached out to Dr Apoorv Dua, Consultant, Orthopaedics, ISIC Multispeciality Hospital, trying to understand what the exercise does, how to perform it correctly, and who should be cautious.

What are the benefits of Japanese heel raises?

“Japanese heel raises are essentially a controlled heel-raise exercise, often performed slowly with attention to posture, balance and movement control,” Dr Dua tells indianexpress.com.

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Japanese heel raises primarily work the “gastrocnemius and soleus”, the two main muscles in the calf. They also engage the muscles around the feet and ankles.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Unlike regular calf raises, the emphasis here is on “controlled technique” and incorporating the movement into daily routines.

“With regular practice, these muscles can become stronger and more endurance-efficient,” Dr Dua notes. This can help support walking, balance, and ankle stability.

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The exercise may be particularly useful for older adults, as stronger calf and ankle muscles contribute to everyday mobility and can help support fall prevention.

Heel raises also activate the calf muscles, which help push blood back towards the heart during movement. However, the exercise should not be viewed as a substitute for regular physical activity or medical treatment for circulation-related conditions.

How to perform Japanese heel raises correctly

They can be performed while holding a stable chair or countertop for balance They can be performed while holding a stable chair or countertop for balance

You do not need special equipment or a dedicated workout session to try this exercise. Here is how to get started, as Dr Dua explains:

1. Stand upright: Keep your feet about hip-width apart and distribute your weight evenly. Hold a sturdy chair or wall if you need support.

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2. Raise your heels: Slowly lift both heels off the floor, rising onto the balls of your feet.

3. Pause briefly: Hold the raised position for a moment without leaning forward or allowing your ankles to roll inward or outward.

4. Lower slowly: Bring your heels back to the floor in a controlled movement. Avoid bouncing or letting your heels drop suddenly.

5. Repeat: Start with 10–15 repetitions and increase gradually as you become comfortable.

The key is to focus on how you perform each repetition rather than rushing through the exercise.

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Common mistakes to avoid

“Common mistakes include rushing the movement, bouncing instead of lifting and lowering slowly, putting too much weight on one foot, or allowing the ankles to roll outward or inward,” the orthopedician points out.

Some people also lift their heels without maintaining good posture. As Dr Dua advises, beginners should prioritise balance and posture over the number of repetitions. Using a wall or sturdy chair for support can help maintain stability while learning the movement.

Who should be cautious?

Although heel raises are a relatively simple exercise, they may not be suitable for everyone without modifications.

“People with a recent ankle, foot, Achilles tendon or calf injury should seek professional advice before starting,” Dr Dua says.

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Those with significant joint pain, severe balance problems, recent surgery or conditions that make exercise difficult should also consult a doctor or physiotherapist before attempting the movement. Stop if you experience sharp or worsening pain.

Can older adults and people who sit for long hours do them?

Yes. Heel raises can be incorporated into short movement breaks during the day, including after prolonged sitting or while taking a break from desk work. Older adults can also try them while holding a stable surface for support.

That being said, there is no specific time of day when heel raises have been proven to offer greater benefits. “The best time is when you can perform them safely and consistently,” Dr Dua assures.

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Regular movement throughout the day remains important, so heel raises are best treated as one small part of an active routine rather than a replacement for other forms of exercise.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.