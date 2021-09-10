Janhvi Kapoor’s leg workout routine involves intense exercises; watch

September 10, 2021 10:00:12 am
Janhvi Kapoor is making sure she does not compromise on her fitness levels, even if it leaves her feeling exhausted and makes her want to give up, as we saw in a video earlier.
The 24-year-old actor was seen sweating it out at the gym once again, in a new workout video. This time, we got a glimpse of Janhvi’s leg workout routine.
In the video, the fitness enthusiast is seen doing a range of leg workouts — she begins with cycling, followed by squats, weighted squats, resistance band workouts, rear leg lifts with a band, and other exercises. Take a look:
Janhvi’s workout schedule also includes Pilates. Earlier, she was seen working out on a Pilates reformer with celebrity trainer Namrata Purohit. Watch the duo do a variety of exercises that work the core muscles.
Take a look at some of Janhvi’s other workout videos:
Janhvi is clearly giving us fitness goals.
