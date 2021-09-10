Janhvi Kapoor’s leg workout routine involves intense exercises; watch

Janhvi Kapoor is making sure she does not compromise on her fitness levels, even if it leaves her feeling exhausted and makes her want to give up, as we saw in a video earlier.

The 24-year-old actor was seen sweating it out at the gym once again, in a new workout video. This time, we got a glimpse of Janhvi’s leg workout routine.

In the video, the fitness enthusiast is seen doing a range of leg workouts — she begins with cycling, followed by squats, weighted squats, resistance band workouts, rear leg lifts with a band, and other exercises. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANTIGRAVITY™ CLUB (@antigravity_club)

Janhvi’s workout schedule also includes Pilates. Earlier, she was seen working out on a Pilates reformer with celebrity trainer Namrata Purohit. Watch the duo do a variety of exercises that work the core muscles.

Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor brings winter early in this knit top; see pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namrata Purohit (@namratapurohit)

Take a look at some of Janhvi’s other workout videos:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANTIGRAVITY™ CLUB (@antigravity_club)

Janhvi is clearly giving us fitness goals.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!